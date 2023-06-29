A road that charges cars as they drive, vehicles that talk to each other and speed limits that change themselves: It all sounds like something out of a utopian novel. But with the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization’s new $4.8 million federal planning grant, the group will explore these possibilities and more to create a "smart corridor" along Franklin Avenue that would proactively provide drivers and pedestrians with the best routes using real-time data.

MPO Director Mukesh Kumar said the grant project comes at the perfect time when there is a high awareness of infrastructure needs, there are resources to solve them and transportation leaders have plenty of ideas. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is especially competitive, as the U.S. Department of Transportation received $15 billion in requests for the $2.26 billion available nationwide.

A smart corridor maximizes transportation efficiency by making proactive adjustments to real situations meant to ease and manage traffic, often using sensor-based technology. It uses several types of data — weather, speed, location, near-miss detection and accidents — to make dynamic adjustments to traffic patterns in real time.

“Is it possible to … proactively predict the level of challenge we are going to see in any part of the mobility network and proactively fix it?” Kumar said.

The Waco MPO’s goal for a 9-mile smart corridor centered on Franklin is to create comprehensive and equitable mobility solutions for pedestrian, passenger vehicle and freight travel and to create a plan for possible disasters that affect mobility. The corridor would stretch from southwest to northeast starting at Highway 84 and Ritchie Road in Woodway, continuing along Franklin where it splits from 84, then to near the end of Taylor Street after Franklin transitions to Taylor in East Waco.

The plan is not futuristic, as much of the planning must be done with current traffic technologies, Kumar said. However, he said it is forward-thinking, as engineers and planners conceptualize what traffic and upcoming tools will be like in the next few decades.

“Mobility, at the end of the day, is a physical act. … You literally have an object, including yourself as a human being as an object, and you need to move it from point A to point B. You still have to do that, and so mobility in that sense is like extremely low-tech. … It’s a very physical act, but we do that in an environment that is amazingly data-rich.”

Kumar said mobility solutions are often geared toward narrowly defined problems, and “the solution to every problem is often seeded in how you define the problem itself.” Cities are not linear, with issues that can be added and subtracted or divided out. They are complex and require comprehensive thinking rather than pin pointed answers, he said.

Kumar said when looking at models of existing smart corridors, many focus on one kind of mobility rather than taking a comprehensive approach. For example, pedestrian safety project scalability can be limited by pedestrian infrastructure that may not be able to be applied in other situations, he said.

The North Avenue Smart Corridor in Atlanta aims to reduce collisions and congestion and increase pedestrian safety through cameras and sensors that detect traffic at intersections. It employs sensor-based beacons that warn drivers of incoming pedestrians, which is a solution that narrows in on situations common to urban settings, Kumar said.

The Interstate 24 Smart Corridor in Tennessee and Ohio’s 33 Smart Mobility Corridor use vehicle-to-vehicle communications, radar, dynamic lane alert displays and variable speed limits to make freight and highway travel more efficient. The Tennessee corridor launched its lane control gantry system on June 20 which posts a variable speed limit based on the current speed of vehicles ahead, a reduced speed limit leading up to congestion and real-time signage showing open lanes, lanes with a closure coming up and closed lanes.

“Again, it all works, but it’s a very narrowly defined problem,” Kumar said. “So we were thinking, is there a way to not reduce our problem to some very narrow boundary? … So we began with this idea that, no, let’s keep the question as complicated as it needs to be so that we can have something more comprehensive, and it then also allows us to scale it, you know, for the overall space.”

The Waco MPO will consider ideas already in play, but search to create a more comprehensive smart corridor that is scalable to general mobility across many types of transportation settings.

The project looks at three typologies — urban, transition and suburban — along the 9-mile stretch of Franklin Avenue and Highway 84 that the smart corridor will cover. Again, rather than focusing in on one specific part of town with specific problems, Kumar said he aims to look at how to connect them as a single system with dynamic solutions.

The urban portion, with high-density housing and lots of commercial development, covers from Taylor Street to the Valley Mills Drive intersection. From Valley Mills Drive to Highway 6 is the transition corridor, with big-box retailers and not much housing. Suburban typology continues from Highway 6 to Ritchie Road.

A lot of the technology in each of the zones will be similar and sensor-based, but how it is applied and integrated will change, Kumar said. Behaviors in suburban areas are more predictable and linear than urban and transition areas, but the emergency preparedness backbone of the project will be relatively uniform, he said.

“In urban typology, for instance, you’d expect pedestrian, bike, transit, cars, parking lots. … It’s more complex in urban typology,” he said. “Transitions are probably a lot more logistics, freight-oriented. … You expect the freight efficiency to take priority over other items.”

Data taken from sensors in the road or from connected vehicles could alert drivers of upcoming slowdowns and suggest alternate routes. The same data might alter a speed limit or close a lane on the fly, or predict a slowdown based on weather patterns or other disasters along the route.

The data would also help form a decision support system, which Kumar said humans employ all the time when deciding the best mobility option to get to their destination. Data would simply help automate the planning of routes.

A transportation management center, where video cameras on highways are used to proactively direct traffic by spotting disturbances and providing information to drivers, is in a sense already a decision support system, he said.

“We do this all the time in our heads, so is there an external way of figuring out for some things?” he said. “This is especially important for logistics, for instance, or freight. … Just-in-time delivery often means that well, you can’t be early in your delivery either, it’s more like you have to be on time. So how do you figure it out as part of the system?”

Kumar even floated the idea of inductive charging, in which electric vehicles could charge wirelessly as they drive over 1-mile segments of the corridor using coils imbedded in the pavement that produce magnetic fields picked up by the cars' batteries. The same concept is used in induction cooktops and wireless chargers for small portable electronic devices.

Another high-tech idea that looks toward the future is the integration of automated vehicles and vehicle connectivity, which could provide automated cars with the ability to seek charging stations themselves, or eliminate traffic accidents through vehicle-to-vehicle communication.

A large piece of the project will be looking at default systems that must function during disasters and planning for events that will require functioning under low energy use.

“Energy is needed if you wanted to have a whole bunch of data integration in the same time, but you also want some sort of a default or a backup for disasters whereby that actually works on your extremely low energy, bare minimal system,” Kumar said.

In cases like large-scale blackouts or extreme weather events the smart corridor system may use data to predict points of limited mobility to respond proactively.

Emergency operations typically involve community centers, police and fire departments, emergency operations centers and city officials, but also rely on private sectors, like grocery and hardware stores, which must be involved in the planning process, he said. Mobility planning must include all emergency-involved sectors, private and public, to create multifaceted and adaptive transportation solutions.

“What we are trying to do is figure out what would a decision support system for emergency operation in a disaster look like?” Kumar said. “What would a decision support system for just-in-time logistics, freight logistics look like? Do they integrate? How much do they need to talk to each other?”

The project will also take the challenge of equity and embed it into transportation planning, he said. Instead of focusing small projects in one specific area of persistent poverty or a disadvantaged sector, it is important to realize the people who live there travel and work in other parts of town, Kumar said. Focusing too narrowly on benefitting one type of household or one place in town is also a hindrance to mobility in its own way.