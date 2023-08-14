The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider funding a study of 25th Street that could help develop the historically Hispanic corridor’s cultural identity along with its parking and pedestrian infrastructure.

The $254,000 contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., would create an implementation plan for 25th Street from Franklin Avenue to Maple Street by March.

“This is a project that’s been a long time coming, and we’re really excited to really look at not only the traffic patterns and infrastructure needs on this commercial corridor, but also really get specific on how to imagine how this could become a more vibrant business district,” Mayor Dillon Meek said.

The street’s revitalization was a priority of District 4 Council Member Darius Ewing, whose district covers the about 1.5-mile stretch, when he was first appointed to council in 2020. During an interview in April, Ewing said he hoped to revive the effort for a study of the corridor, as North 25th Street acts as a “welcome to North Waco.”

In April 2022 Grassroots Community Development presented feedback from business owners in the area to city representatives. The data collected showed respondents were satisfied with the location of their businesses and the drivability of 25th Street, but emphasized the need for parking and pedestrian safety infrastructure.

The responses also highlighted business owners’ desire for change along the corridor, façade improvements for buildings and a pride in the street’s strong Hispanic culture and identity. According to the Grassroots survey, business owners wish to develop a cohesive identity through cultural elements and designs along the corridor.

Recent additions to the corridor include the Poco Loco Supermeracado, a Hispanic grocery store chain that renewed an old building near Bosque Boulevard in 2021, and the former 25th Street Theatre site that now holds Fire Station No. 6 and fire department facilities resembling the old theater.

Meek said there are already many vibrant businesses in the corridor, including the 25th Street Furniture Store, and he looks forward to learning how to enhance the local economy and walkability throughout the dense corridor.

“And that’s everything from, you know, you have Harvest on 25th and Sloan’s kind of on one bookend and then you have this really rich, robust primarily Hispanic business district … a lot of really neat, vibrant, walkable businesses, an amazing furniture store, beautiful dress shop,” Meek said.

He said the study would look at everything from streets and landscaping to cultural identity through neighborhood meeting sessions and public hearings. If the contract is approved Tuesday, stakeholder engagement could begin this month, with an implementation strategy formed by March.

Also on Tuesday’s city council agenda:

The council will host a public hearing and consider the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board’s recommendation to grant the city a funding increase of $17.4 million for its riverfront development. The increase in funding would primarily go toward a decorative facade for a city parking garage to accompany Baylor University’s Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.

The council will conduct a public hearing to establish a $10 street maintenance fee, which would fund street projects with cash over the next five years. The fee would increase each year and come with a sunset provision, meaning it would end in five years unless the council reauthorizes it.

A public hearing on the city’s proposed tax rate of 75.5 cents per $100 valuation could be set for Sept. 5. The tax rate represents a half-cent decrease from last year.

The Waco City Council will begin with a work session at 3 p.m., and a business session will follow at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center Bosque Theater, 100 Washington Ave.