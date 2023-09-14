The city of Waco will pay $4.75 million to Limestone County as a “host fee” for a new municipal landfill that will mostly sit within that county’s boundaries.

The Waco City Council and Limestone County commissioners both approved an agreement involving the fee Tuesday. Limestone County Precinct 2 Commissioner Micah Anderson, whose precinct includes the landfill, cast the dissenting vote on the commissioners court.

Limestone County commissioners in 2018 first declared their opposition to the landfill at State Highway 31 and TK Parkway, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 939. The county passed a measure to prohibit new landfills within its boundaries after learning of the city of Waco’s plans, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan said. He said the city “kind of underhandedly” had lawyers obtain the land for the purpose of filing an application for a landfill permit without disclosing that intent to the county.

The city of Waco owns about 281 acres of land in McLennan County, 191 acres in Hill County and 1,020 acres in Limestone County near the landfill site. Of the landfill’s total 502-acre footprint, about 66 acres are in McLennan County while 436 acres are in Limestone County, said Kody Petillo, Waco’s solid waste director.

Duncan said Limestone County didn’t want a landfill and was disappointed in Waco leaders’ move to build it outside their own county.

But he said the county’s move was too little too late, as the city was already engaged in the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s permitting process and would be exempt from the new rule.

The county did not request a contested case hearing, the equivalent of an administrative trial, which is reserved for parties who would be more affected by the project than the general public. The last of 10 TCEQ petitions were settled and a permit was issued in May with the city paying more than $1 million to property owners nearby.

Once the permit was issued, Duncan said the county’s focus shifted from preventing the landfill’s existence to figuring out what it could get out of the deal.

“With TCEQ agreeing to give them the permit it was almost a done deal,” he said. “… We’re still disappointed in Limestone County that the city would look somewhere beside their own city and county to put their municipal waste … However, I guess we see that we don’t have a choice in this world.”

Duncan said the county could have gotten a court injunction to stop the process, placing a hold on Waco’s effort to move quickly on the site, but the county could have lost in court. The city of Waco is trying to have a new landfill open in early 2025 to coincide with the closure of its current site on Hannah Hill Road, which is rapidly approaching its July 2025 anticipated fill date.

Duncan said that regardless of the TCEQ permit, Waco still has to play by Limestone County’s rules, including meeting its local floodplain development codes. The city paid for high-level engineers from Saxon Loomis to investigate the floodplain issue, eventually determining that the development is safe for the county, he said.

Now, the city will pay the county a host fee based on the estimated tonnage of waste deposited at the landfill and about 57 cents per ton, Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said.

“In that discussion with Limestone County, rather than take those payments annually over time they requested that the total payments over time be essentially discounted to a net present value,” Cain said. “In other words, how much are all those future payments worth today? And that’s what we agreed to.”

The city has similar agreements with the nonprofit Save Axtell Families and the Environment for Axtell ISD, which receives about 45 cents per ton; and the McLennan and Hill Counties Tehuacana Creek Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which receives about 8.1 cents per ton. Cain said the fee is a way for the county to make up revenue on the landfill’s services for its impact on street maintenance, police calls and lost property tax revenue on the city’s tax exempt property.

Duncan said the city had offered the county a $7 million payout over 30 years, but it was in the county’s best interest to opt for a one-time fee and not worry about the year-over-year tonnage.

“And $4.75 million isn’t a small potato, quite frankly,” he said.

The city has also put aside $1 million to help with the county’s legal fees if it is ever sued for a landfill-related issue, Duncan said. Even though the entities were able to reach an agreement, he said Limestone County is not happy with the landfill placement, the nearby residents are not happy, some landowners have sold their property and he hopes the city will be as transparent as possible in the future.

Meanwhile, a project to improve TK Parkway at State Highway 31, including new turn lanes and shoulders, is complete, Petillo said. He is unsure whether TxDOT plans to widen Horse Creek Bridge to the south of the site.

Petillo said the landfill’s design is about 80% finished, and the city is soliciting bids for the entrance road and some of its interior infrastructure. The landfill’s construction will go out for bids within the next few months, with work starting in early 2024 and on track for completion in 2025, he said.

The city is also working through TCEQ permitting and design concurrently for a transfer station on top of a closed existing landfill at Third Street and Tinsley Road, Petillo said.