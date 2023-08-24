Waco Municipal Court has cleared thousands of warrants this month, more than ever recorded, after word spread quickly about a warrant amnesty period for unpaid tickets, Judge Bobby Garcia said.

During the amnesty period that started Aug. 7, the court has waived arrest warrants and late fees on unpaid tickets and otherwise greatly reduced the amount of money people needed to pay for outstanding tickets. In the seven years the court has used its current software, there has not been a more successful month, Garcia said. He said the announcement of the amnesty period went viral after several people shared posts about the program on Facebook, leading to long lines nearly out the door every day this month.

Garcia said the court has cleared 2,770 warrants in August, and the success of the program may lead it to be extended by another week. He said the court will accept amnesty applications until Friday, and will make a decision on how long to extend the program based on manpower available, as the large crowds coming to pay off tickets have nearly overwhelmed the court.

Garcia said most people are only required to pay about 10% to 20% of their outstanding balances to get the citations cleared. During the amnesty period, no arrests were made for warrants for the unpaid tickets, all late fees were cleared, and many people saw some of their citations waived, only being required to pay for the most serious or most expensive citation.

Garcia said the court wanted to do an amnesty program after he saw how many outstanding warrants the court had, more than 40,000 totaling $17 million in fines, and when he saw how the unpaid balances were negatively affecting people’s lives.

“We’ve had people that have cried because they couldn’t get their life back on track because they can’t get their license,” Garcia said. “They’re driving around afraid to get stopped. This will help them be able to at least have a chance to get a license and then get free of some debt.”

Garcia said many of the people who have applied for amnesty had tickets that were 10 or 15 years old, with the oldest ticket he saw being given in 2002, 21 years ago. He said some people had tickets given to them in high school for things like fighting, curfew violations or disrupting class, which had followed them into adulthood. As late fees and other citations began piling on, the balance become more and more unpayable.

Garcia also said he changed some of the municipal court’s rules on payment plans. He said the court’s previous rules required a $100 down payment per warrant, so for people with multiple citations and warrants, they would have to pay several hundred dollars upfront. Garcia said he removed that requirement so that people could pay what they can, when they can.

Gilberto Bravo said he got his first tickets when he was a student at Baylor University. He said he worked to support himself and paid for his own tuition. Adding tickets into that made it unaffordable, and soon, the charges began piling on.

“It just got to a point where it kept snowballing on and it just kept getting more and more expensive,” Bravo said. “As time went on, I tried to see about making arrangements, but then I would also get pulled over and have another ticket added on top of it. And then that would add another warrant. So it was just snowballing on top of all the other stuff.”

Bravo said he tried to get onto the court’s payment plans, but since he had multiple citations and warrants, the down payment was too expensive. His total eventually reached $3,386, before Garcia reduced it to $335.

Denitra Washington said she had tickets from 2008 that prevented her from getting her driver’s license, which she said held her back from getting certain jobs and made her worry constantly about getting pulled over. Washington’s outstanding balance was $7,439 before it was reduced to $784.

“It’s a blessing to people who can’t afford it, or want a fresh start,” Washington said. “I haven’t had a driver’s license in so long. That’s what’s been holding me back from a lot of jobs, even doing home health care for my mom, because I have to have a driver’s license to be able to take her to the doctor.”

David Jones said he had tickets from as far back as 2005, which had racked up a total outstanding balance of about $3,700, which was reduced to $600. He said his driver’s license has been suspended for 10 years as a result of the outstanding fines, which in turn made it even harder to pay the balance as he had to rely on Ubers to get around. The situation also made it more difficult to take care of his kids and pay the bills.

Jones said he fell into a cycle where late fees began piling up, then he would get another citation, and then the late fees for the new citations would begin piling up as well until it was too much for him to afford. He said the pandemic then made everything worse.

Jones said he was emotional when his balance was reduced, and even began crying in the courtroom. He said Garcia took him into his office to console him, and showed him on the computer how all the late fees had been wiped, giving him the definitive proof that something that held him back for years had now been lifted from his shoulders.

“Judge Garcia is the best,” he said.

The Waco Municipal Court is located at 201 West Waco Drive, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Matt Kyle Follow Matt Kyle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false