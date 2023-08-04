Flags waved and tears of joy flowed Friday as a Waco federal judge swore in 36 U.S. citizens, in a naturalization ceremony that is expected to become a tradition.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek Gilliland administered the oath of citizenship Friday at the federal courthouse, and Waco Mayor Dillon Meek was on hand to greet and welcome the new citizens.

Gilliland, who has been on the federal bench since last year, sees the need for naturalization ceremonies and would like to do more.

"We were taught how to conduct naturalization ceremonies in my new judge training," Gilliland said Friday. "At a judicial conference earlier this year, my colleagues from the new judge training mentioned what a moving experience it had been to conduct a naturalization ceremony. I hadn't done one."

Gilliland said he asked around the federal courthouse in Waco among staff, clerks and security personnel who had worked there for many years and no one could remember the last time such a ceremony was conducted at the courthouse.

"Some of the staff in the clerks' offices and marshals security personnel have been here for 15 years, and none of them could remember the last time we had a naturalization ceremony at the courthouse," Gilliland said.

U.S. District Judge Walter Smith Jr. in December 2005 presided over a naturalization ceremony for 29 56th Brigade servicemembers from seven countries, according to Tribune-Herald article from the time.

The new judge said this ceremony is one of the most inspiring and positive things he can do as a federal magistrate judge. He said it was great to see the excitement on the faces of the people about to become citizens.

"There's a need for more of these naturalization ceremonies, and I would like to do more than one each year," Gilliland said.

He credited the success of the event to clerks, court staff, Citizenship and Immigration Services personnel and U.S. Marshals Service security personnel.

Gilliland presided over two ceremonies the Citizenship and Immigration Services conducted Friday to swear in new citizens who came originally from 10 countries. Meek also welcomed the new citizens into the American family.

One of the newly sworn citizens, Xue Li Dong, 79, of Waco, took the oath in the second ceremony. He came to the U.S. from Shanghai, China, 17 years ago. Celebrating with him were family members who were already citizens: his wife, his son and his son's wife.

"I'm so very happy and proud to be an American citizen now," Xue Li Dong said in a Chinese dialect, interpreted by his son Liang Dong, a Baylor University faculty member.

A mechanical engineer for decades in Shanghai, Xue Li Dong retired a few years ago and now volunteers with a Chinese church in Waco.

Xue Li Dong and all the new citizens took classes to learn the history and laws of the U.S. and passed an exam before they could take the oath to become naturalized.

Inspiration

Calling the ceremonies incredibly moving, Meek said it was an honor to welcome the new citizens into the American family.

"I found myself overcome with emotion," Meek said. "To see so many incredible individuals in the room, reminded me that America is an amazing country of hope and promise."

The naturalization ceremonies represent the promise of America, Meek said.

"People come to this country for opportunity and freedom," Meek said. "I could see in their eyes the patriotism and hope and excitement at becoming American citizens."

Sometimes people who were born and raised in the U.S. take the opportunities and freedoms they have as Americans for granted, Meek said.

"And then we see these people take the oath with joy, swearing to defend our country," Meek said.

The mayor was impressed by the large number of friends and relatives who joined each of the new citizens to celebrate their naturalization. Meek said his hope and prayer is that each of the new citizens will be able to enjoy the prosperity and fulfillment offered here.

Naturalization

There is more to becoming a citizen than passing the exam, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The process of naturalization begins with being issued a green card, now officially known as a Permanent Resident Card.

People typically become eligible for green cards through close family relations who are adult citizens, or by working in a job with specialized skills.

In most cases, people who have held a green card for at least five years, not travelled outside the U.S. for a period of longer than 12 months, not committed a serious crime and meet other requirements can apply for the interview and the exam.

Those who are at least 18 years old, who pass the interview and the naturalization exam that covers U.S. history and government principles may apply for naturalization.

Naturalized citizens account for about 2% of McLennan County’s population, according to 5-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Out of an estimated 5,971 naturalized U.S. citizens in this county, about two-thirds were from Latin America, 21% from Asia, 9% from Europe and 4% from Africa, according to the survey.