An independent review has been ordered after the death Saturday of Zuri, a newborn giraffe at Cameron Park Zoo, just days after the death of her mother.

Zuri, a Masai giraffe born June 23 at Cameron Park, died early Saturday of unknown causes. A necropsy, or animal autopsy, has been performed, with results expected in a few weeks.

Necropsy results are also pending for Zuri’s mother, Penelope, who died July 19 after falling ill the previous day. Penelope was 10 years old and came to Waco from the San Diego Zoo.

After Penelope's death, zoo staff began hand-rearing the calf and feeding her milk formula, while connecting her with the zoo’s other female giraffe, Jenny, a reticulated giraffe.

"The Cameron Park Zoo staff are deeply saddened by the loss of Zuri,” the zoo said in a statement Saturday. “They appreciate the continued support of the community in this difficult time.”