The second annual Green Communities Conference kicked off Monday morning at the Waco Convention Center, bringing Wacoans together to talk about sustainability efforts in Waco and around the state.

Mayor Dillon Meek provided opening remarks at the conference, organized by Keep Waco Beautiful with sponsors including the city of Waco. He was followed by a keynote speech by Sascha Usenko, associate professor of environmental science at Baylor. Usenko’s speech centered on needs for clean water and sanitation, clean food, clean air, clothes and shelter and clean energy and transportation and populations continue to grow in Texas and globally.

“When I think about these new residents, of course that’s my kids or my kids’ kids. … We will see the state of Texas top 40 million, or 45 million, or maybe even 50 million,” said Usenko, an atmospheric scientist. “How are we going to handle those challenges? What are the needs of those people? That’s a conversation I think we’re going to be having today.”

Usenko said there are innovative ways to combine solutions for seemingly opposing challenges, such as the land use conflict between growing food and siting solar farms. He pointed to efforts already in use to use sheep to graze under and around panels, so that the land provides food as well as energy.

Likewise, he said, the intermittent nature of solar and wind energy could be resolved using fracking technology now used in Texas to extract fossil fuel. Using oilfield techniques to drill deep into the Earth's crust, Texans could combine geothermal steam turbines with other renewables to ensure reliable energy without major carbon emissions, he said.

The keynote speech was followed by a panel of city staff members, including Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Mukesh Kumar, Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland and Planning Director Clint Peters, moderated by McLennan Community College environmental science professor Michaela McCown. The panel discussed the city’s efforts toward sustainability and resiliency, one of its strategic goals.

When thinking about climate change, Kumar said the MPO plans for the future by looking at mobility needs 25 years in advance and long-range planning, and setting targets, such as reducing the number of vehicle miles traveled, to guide decisions about transportation needs.

In a show of hands, fewer than 10 people signaled they had walked to the conference, none biked and none took public transportation, as there’s still work to be done in for green transportation in Waco, McCown pointed out.

The panel of city staff also touched on revising Waco’s comprehensive plan to keep up with changes and needs in the city, sustainability wins within city departments, environmental justice and equity, with Burlarley-Hyland focusing on resilient road and bridge infrastructure and Peters on city planning and water conservation.

The conference Monday broke into sessions on energy and climate technology, environmental justice and climate, food and waste systems and water.

Bardia Heidari, research scientist at Texas Water Resources Insitute, kicked off conversations about water conservation and planning with his presentation on green storm water infrastructure meant to preserve natural areas while also meeting increasing drainage needs amid growth and development, as Texas is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, he said.

Land fragmentation, subdivision and land use changes have changed the way stormwater behaves as Texas’ population has increased by 10 million people over the last 20 years, Heidari said. More urbanization means more impervious land, and that means more runoff that current stormwater infrastructure can handle, he said.

Heidari said this increased urbanization comes at the same time as changing precipitation patterns, with an upward trend in totals in eastern Texas. As years pass, the chances increase of a news-making, problem-causing flood, known as a 100-flood, defined as a flood that has a 1% chance of occurring in a given year.

Heidari said his center is working on "green" stormwater infrastructure, which could mean bioretention with vegetated depressions and engineered soil, or rain gardens with mulched depressions. Different types of natural drainage features could suit different areas, but measures should slow the immediate amount of runoff while helping improving a drainage system’s capacity.

Heidari's team did a case study in Dallas, where they found a combination of traditional and natural drainage measures produced the most effective results.

Waco watershed protection compliance manager Mark Keeley said green stormwater infrastructure will become more popular as the city updates its design criteria for drainage and roads within developments.

“Right now, they are not allowed to cause excess water to run off the property from what it was before they developed it,” Keeley said. “We’re going to increase that to the point that now, yes, they do have to detain the water … but in that detention process they’re going to have to be able to prove out that they’re reducing the sediment load and any contaminant loads by 80%. A lot of that’s going to come with the green infrastructure that he was talking about.”

The city won’t mandate green infrastructure, Keely said, but it will guide developers to meet stormwater and drainage requirements “the smart way,” which is through green infrastructure. Green infrastructure is already designed into some of the city’s properties, including Cameron Park and the Lake Waco Wetlands, Keeley said.

“A lot of times when people are playing Frisbee golf and stuff like that, they’re actually in a basin and they can’t tell,’ he said. “It’s like a green infrastructure basin. They’re real shallow, but they’re really wide and so there’s a lot of that stuff designed into the park.”

Keeley said the city sustainability office is looking into creating some micro-scale urban wetland areas. In addition, the city recently passed a drainage fee based on the impervious cover on each property, and the city could eventually give discounts to developers who use green infrastructure.

The event continues Tuesday, with other sponsors including Texas State Technical College, McLennan Community College, Central Crushed Concrete and Heart of Texas Goodwill.