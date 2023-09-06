The city of Waco’s portion of Speegleville Road from U.S. Highway 84 to the bridge over the Middle Bosque River servicing an area growing with development is up for an estimated $28.3 million overhaul by 2027. However, the current project does not include designs for the $17.6 million replacement of the 59-year-old bridge, as the city’s federal grant ask from last year was denied.

The Waco City Council approved three contracts Tuesday with Walker Partners LLC, totaling some $1.35 million to survey and design the city’s portion of Speegleville Road from U.S. Highway 84 to Oak Road, Oak Road to the bridge over the Middle Bosque River and to perform a drainage study for an area near the McGregor Executive Airport prone to flooding.

Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said the project is needed for connectivity between McLennan County’s portion of the road north of the bridge, which was widened and got a new bridge over Hog Creek early last year, and the Texas Department of Transportation’s recently completed improvements to the intersection at Highway 84.

“There’s a lot of increasing development in that area,” she said. “There’s the opportunity for a lot of development in the county on the other side of the bridge so we need to make sure that our roadway is rightsized to make that connection between the county section of Speegleville Road and TxDOT’s U.S. 84 section, both of which have been upgraded.

“If we don’t have that connectivity detours are pretty extensive. They could take a lot of time, cost a lot of money for people. Detours vary between 13 miles and 16 miles and there are an awful lot of facilities and services in that area that need to be able to use this corridor.”

In 2016 the city contracted Walker Partners to provide a preliminary cost estimate and schematics for the section of the road, which are now complete and up to date. Burlarley-Hyland said the city is preparing to make offers to property owners affected by the road’s widening for easements and right-of-way acquisitions.

“We have completed our Waters of the U.S. report and didn’t have any issues, and our hazardous materials report,” she said. “We will have to do an archeological report but we won’t be doing that until we’ve decided what our design of the bridge is so we know what the footprint is we have to study.”

The 15-month process of designing the road not including the bridge will begin later this month with a topographic survey, and 24 months of road construction, estimated at $28.3 million, is slated to begin in 2025.

The regional detention drainage study around Fellowship Bible Church from Wheatland Drive to Oak Road will start concurrently with the road’s design.

“We do have some flooding in some of the houses over there and we need to figure out the best way to get the water moving,” Burlarley-Hyland said. “Now is an opportune time to do that.”

She said the road widening would likely be the second street capacity program project funded by the city’s new street maintenance fee, following the Chapel Road expansion project from Meadow Mountain Drive to Ritchie Road.

Although the project to widen Speegleville Road up to the bridge over the Middle Bosque River got the green flag from city council Tuesday, the “functionally obsolete” bridge itself awaits funding for its overhaul. Burlarley-Hyland said the bridge does not meet safety standards and is not optimal to serve current or anticipated growth with development in the area.

“It’s a two-lane bridge and it’s 12-foot lanes, but there’s no shoulders,” she said. “There’s no sidewalks. It’s a dangerous bridge if you’re not a driver. There’s not a recovery area and we can’t have walkers on it.”

The bridge will be replaced with a four-lane bridge with a wide shared-use sidewalk for cyclists and pedestrians on both sides, Burlarley-Hyland said.

Including sidewalks along the bridge and Speegleville Road will be critical to serve students walking to River Valley Middle School, though there may be a few areas along the road that will not be able to have sidewalks on both sides, she said.

“I think we would cross over at Oak Road if we couldn’t keep it continuous on the other side,” she said.

The city council voted last September to apply jointly with the county for a federal grant for design and construction of the bridge, a $17.6 million project. The application for funding available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was denied, but Burlarley-Hyland said she has received feedback from the Federal Highway Administration on the application and intends to resubmit this year.

“We were not successful in getting that grant this time but we did have a pretty extensive feedback meeting with FHWA so we know what areas of our grant application we didn’t get the highest scores on,” she said.

She said to date the $17.6 million project has received some $2.6 million in in-house funding, “and we do have a $1.76 million federal earmark, but it is at this point only an earmark. It’s not available to us to spend it. It just has our name on it.”

China Spring park

In other business Tuesday, the city council approved a $669,000 professional services agreement for design, surveying and construction support services with RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture, the firm that also worked on Brazos Park East, for an 85-acre park bordering Flat Rock Road in China Spring.

“Very excited about the ability to connect it into the trail system that runs across the (Lake Waco) dam as well as its positioning adjoining other (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers properties,” City Manager Bradley Ford said.

The firm will engage stakeholders and collect public input while developing concepts through February. From January to June it will determine phasing and bidding, with bids awarded by October of next year. Construction could begin by January 2025.

Brazos water

The council also approved the $260,000 purchase of three raw water pumps to move water from the Lake Brazos portion of the Brazos River to the city’s dissolved air floatation plant, an option for supplementing Lake Waco water during drought conditions.

“We made an order in August … and expect delivery of the pumps in December, and given that we’re currently projecting to move to Stage 3 restrictions, well, here in the next four to eight weeks … we really wanted to have these on hand later in the year so that we can start taking advantage of our Brazos water,” Ford said.

He said there is the potential for Stage 3 and Stage 4 drought restrictions around the turn of the year. Stage 2 restrictions limiting outdoor watering to twice a week have been in place more than a year. Stage 3 would limit watering to once a week, among other restrictions.

Zoning, agriculture

An amendment to the zoning ordinance was approved to permit “agricultural operations,” including raising or keeping livestock, producing crops and growing vegetation, in all zoning districts in accordance with a new state law that advanced in this year's legislative session as House Bill 1750.

“All this is proposing to do is add agricultural uses as a zoning use, and then we have some other ordinances that deal with specific regulations that we will be looking at and examining as we go forward,” said City Attorney Jennifer Richie in response to a question about how the law would affect variance requests to keep livestock in the city limits.