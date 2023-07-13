City of West officials celebrated the beginning of construction on the city’s new $22 million wastewater treatment plant Thursday morning with a ground breaking ceremony.

West Mayor Tommy Muska said the project is long overdue. Construction on a new plant was initially slated to begin in 2013, prior to the West fertilizer plant explosion, but the disaster forced the city to focus its time and money on rebuilding what was damaged or destroyed by the explosion.

Now, just over 10 years later, city officials said they are excited to move forward with construction on the plant, which is needed to improve the quality of treated water and get ahead of expected population growth in West.

“We were planning on doing this 10 years ago. We were just about ready to pull the trigger,” Muska said. “Now it's time to go ahead and move forward with this. We have five subdivisions going up right now in the community. So that's bringing additional homes, as well as Interstate 35 economic growth in the foreseeable future.”

The project’s total cost is just shy of $22 million, and will be completed in 18 to 24 months. Walker Partners designed the project, and Boerne-based Associated Construction Partners Ltd. is building it. Walker Partners has worked on many projects for the city, including the current wastewater plant, which began construction in 1990. Muska said the city issued certificates of obligation to fund the new plant, which will be repaid over a period of 30 years.

With the delay caused by the 2013 explosion, the cost of the project tripled. Muska said the initial bids for the wastewater plant in 2012 were $6 million to $7 million. Muksa said the city has spent nearly $15 million on other construction projects since the explosion, with about $8.4 million provided to the city from state relief funds.

The new plant is being built right next to the city’s current wastewater treatment plant, which Muska said will be decommissioned and demolished once the new plant is finished. Muska said the new plant will have double the pump capacity, increasing from 450,000 gallons per day to 900,000 gallons per day, in addition to bringing the city’s wastewater plant up to compliance with modern Texas Commission on Environmental Quality standards.

Walker Partners project manager John Winkler said in addition to doubling the pump capacity, the new plant will be more efficient in treating wastewater, which will result in cleaner, more environmentally friendly water being pumped into local creeks and streams.

Winkler said the old plant removed about 96% of waste in the water, while the new plant will remove between 98% and 99% of waste.

“There is a soil conservation lake down here that's about a half-mile downstream, and that's what drives the standards because we got to keep the oxygen level up so that the fish can thrive in the stream,” Winkler said. “And so when we released this, you can have fish right here driving in the stream, because we'll have high oxygen and it'll be pure water going down and very clean water going downstream.”

Winkler said the water pumped out by the plant will have one of the highest quality levels in Texas.

In addition to the plant, Walker Partners Vice President Jacob Bell said the firm is working on projects to rebuild Playdium Drive, Reagan Street, Marable Street and Davis Street.

West City Council Member Matt Miller said the city is focused on not only improving streets, but also other city infrastructure.

“Since the explosion in 2013, we've spent a significant amount of money on roads, mostly on the north end of town,” Miller said. “So it's nice to be able to not have to focus on explosion repair and recovery and be able to actually go in and fix some of these infrastructure things that have been sorely needed for a very long time.”

Miller also said the city is looking to expand its water and wastewater infrastructure on the west side of I-35. A McDonald’s and a Starbucks were recently built on the west side of the highway, with a possible Love’s Travel Stop location being considered as well.

At the ceremony Thursday morning, Muska and Walker Partners founder and President Jed Walker each gave remarks thanking the residents of West, the designers and contractors involved in the plant and West City Council for its work on the project. After the remarks, Muska, members of city council and employees of Walker Partners all picked up golden shovels and began shoveling dirt, ceremonially marking the beginning of the project.

“It is not the most glamorous project a city can undertake, but it is the most important,” Muska said. “There’s three groups I’d like to thank, first and foremost is the citizens of West. They are going to be paying for this project. We know that they have put their faith in the council to make the right decisions for the city, they support us, and it is imperative they support this project as well.”

“With this project, we will meet the city’s needs for years if not decades to come,” Muska said.