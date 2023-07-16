A crowd of about 40 parents, children and community members braved 90-degree heat Friday to join Woodway city officials in a grand opening for a new $300,000 playground at Whitehall Park.

The moment Mayor Amine Qourzal cut the red ribbon with the ceremonial gold-colored scissors children dashed to the playscape and climbed a rope ladder surrounded by a safety cage to slide down a swirly tube slide two stories high.

“We want people from all the surrounding communities to come to Woodway and bring their children to enjoy this playground,” Qourzal said. “This is not just for people who live in Woodway.”

A handful of parents joined the ceremony at the park at 7600 Fresno Street alongside their children. Among the attendees were Josh Chesnutt and his son Remmy.

“I feel much better about bringing my son to play at this new playground with state of the art safety rails and six inches of woodbark covering the ground beneath and surrounding, the play equipment,” Josh Chesnutt said.

Remmy paused in his dash from the swing set to the slide to say that he had fallen in woodbark mulch before, but not Friday.

“I fell in mulch like this before and did not get hurt,” Remmy Chesnutt said, and then went climb up the swirly slide.

A mother from nearby Hewitt said that the old playground had reminded her of play equipment from her own childhood, with seesaws and merry-go-rounds, but she liked the newer safer equipment for her children.

Samantha Manzo who has lived in Woodway for the past year brought her two children to the playground opening.

“They just built this new playground in the year that I’ve lived here,” Manzo said. “I’m excited to see what comes next for the parks in Woodway.”

A group Woodway parks department event support staff, led by the city’s Special Event Coordinator Madison Reeves brought some give-away items.

“We brought yo-yos for kids, frisbees for everyone and handouts about upcoming events for adults and parents,” Reeves said.

Reeves’ team also arranged for a snow cone truck and members of the Woodway Public Safety department to attend.

Woodway officers and Council Member David Russell showed the newly delivered SWAT van built within a Ford F-550 chassis to any child who wanted to climb inside.

“We just got this van recently from the Department of Homeland Security,” Russell said.

The playground cost $300,000 to build, Russell said. It was funded from the budget surplus of last year and the year before, he said.

The project has been in the works for over year, according the city’s budget director Brenda Hernandez.

It features two swing sets, two playscapes and an awning with picnic tables. The swing sets consist of four toddler swings, three swings for adults and kids over 3, and three swings for those with different abilities.

Each playscape has several sunshades and multiple slides. In addition to the swirly tube slide, three slides go from a height of about 3 feet and three more go from about 5 feet.

Mayor Qourzal said the city hoped playground would be more than a place for children to play.

“This will be place for children grow and form friendships,” Qourzal said. “Children will learn and explore and discover here...and families will create beautiful memories.”

The improvements follow the opening in January 2022 of an enclosed dog park at Whitehall Park, dubbed Woof-way.