The Woodway City Council on Monday voted 4-3 to provide programming for seniors at the new Woodway Family Center starting this fall, after hot debate among the council and residents about whether to renovate the old family center building for those services.

Thirteen residents addressed the council in favor of repurposing the old center at 1100 Estates Drive as a senior center or additional community center, rather than demolishing it as city leaders had previously discussed. Two speakers supported the demolition.

The future of the old family center was not on the agenda for discussion or action, but the council authorized the family center staff to begin preparing activities for senior citizens at the new building when it opens in a few weeks.

Council members Janell Gilman, Storey Cook, Mayor Pro Tem John Williams and Mayor Amine Qourzal voted for the authorization, with David Russell, Gayle Avant and David Keyston opposed. Avant’s motion to delay the decision failed in a 3-4 vote.

One speaker, Millie Wood, said she would organize a recall petition against Qourzal and Williams if the council did not vote to keep the old family center open for seniors.

The debate centers mainly on the cost of renovating the old family center, which dates back to the 1970s.

In an interview Tuesday, Qourzal estimated that renovating the old family center to current standards would cost more than $3 million. He said that at minimum, the old center would need major upgrades to electrical and heating and cooling systems, and would have to be retrofitted for federal accessibility standards.

By contrast, the new Woodway Family Center was built according to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The other side contends that the council can pay for renovations out of surpluses from the past few years. Speakers on Monday argued that keeping the old building would give seniors their own space and prevent scheduling issues that could arise at the new center when youth are out of school for the summer.

During the council meeting the mayor directed city staff to bring back a proposal to add several more parking spaces at the new building for those with disabilities, as well as a rear entrance.

Council Member David Russell led the council faction in favor of renovating the old center. Russell pointed to a 2019 condition report from the engineering firm CP&Y, recommending $527,575 in interior improvements and $129,230 in exterior work, as well as $2.9 million for two new competition courts.

Russell said that even with 32% inflation factored in since then, the renovations would come out to less than $700,000.

However, the CP&Y study did not address bringing the building up to current code requirements for wiring, heating and cooling, or the standards of the ADA and Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

In fact, the report begins with the statement that it intends to “provide some guidance as to the level and extent of improvements that could be made without triggering full compliance with TDLR.”

At Monday’s meeting, Council Member Keyston asked for a survey to be placed on the city’s website to poll senior residents about what activities they would like to have at various facilities. Qourzal agreed with that suggestion.