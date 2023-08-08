The city of Woodway asked residents Tuesday to reduce outside water use by 50% until Aug. 22 to reduce water demand as it works to fix pumps.

The city will use the time to buy materials and make repairs to electrical pumps at two of its six wells, aiming to restore pressure that has dropped in some areas, a press release from the city manager’s office says.

The Acorn and Tater Hill wells are the two in need of repair, Mayor Amine Qourzal said.

People affected by low pressure include residents between Estates Drive and Wooded Crest Drive down to Lake Waco, as well as those who live between Estates Drive and Wedgewood/Santa Fe Drive and the lake, the press release says.

If residents can cut outdoor use by 50%, the water system should be able to handle remaining demand for drinking, cooking, washing and other indoor uses, the press release says.

For the past two weeks the city managed the electrical pump issues at the two wells without the need for additional conservation beyond the ongoing Stage 2 water restrictions, which limit residential sprinkler watering to twice weekly on assigned evenings and mornings. Hand-watering is not restricted.

For more information on the city’s drought contingency plan, visit woodwaytexas.gov or call 254-772-4050.