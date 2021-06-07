Governments move toward allowing public at meetings

Waco Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido said it was a learning experience for everyone.

“Of course at the beginning it took a bit of getting used to,” Sabido said. “There was some Zoom etiquette we all needed to learn.”

Sabido said the importance of meeting people in person is crucial and hopes participation increases.

“I think it is great,” Sabido said. “While we were virtual we did see a decrease in the amount of people who spoke at council meetings so I am hoping once we open up we will hear community feedback.”

Returning to full in-person meetings was recommended by City Manager Bradley Ford, who took into consideration several factors regarding health and safety before bringing the topic into consideration.

Ford looked into the COVID-19 rates in Waco as well as the number of people who have received the vaccine.

“Over the past few months we watched the COVID numbers decline,” Ford said. “We thought it was time to bring the public and media back to council meetings.”

“If you look at what the public is doing out in the world, attending baseball games and going to religious activities, there is no reason they can’t attend a city council meeting,” Ford said.