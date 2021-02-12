$1 billion in help on the way for Waco renters, others statewide

Texans who got behind on rent or utilities during the coronavirus pandemic can start applying Monday for a little help from the Texas Rent Relief Program.

The program will distribute more than $1 billion allocated to Texas through the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by Congress in December, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs announced this week.

Applications for assistance open at 8 a.m. Monday and can be submitted at texasrentrelief.com or by calling 1-833-989-7368. The phone line will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The state also encourages landlords to apply for assistance on behalf of their renters.

To qualify for assistance money, potential recipients must have household incomes below 80% of the median income in their area, according to the state. The department's application page states it will prioritize funding for households at or below 50% of area median income level and those in which one or more members have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

The median household income for McLennan County is $64,000, said Milet Hopping, president and CEO of the Waco Housing Authority.