$10 million for unstable Lake Shore Drive slope part of measure passed by House

"There is a lot of history there, and both sides say they have a case," Flores said. "The city says you built a road that is unstable and the Corps says we built you a road, deeded it to you and it is now your problem. Both sides were right."

Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain credited Flores, Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, for their support of the bill. Johnson, a Waco native, serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and still has deep ties to Waco. Flores said it was important to get her help in the bipartisan effort.

Cain said city officials now will watch the Senate.

"The erosion of the embankment along portions of Lake Shore Drive and its impacts to the roadway has been an issue that the city has worked on for years," Cain said. "The inclusion of this language in WRDA 2020 is a key first step that will allow the city to partner with the Army Corps of Engineers to study the erosion issues of the embankment and find a solution that will preserve the safety and functionality of Lake Shore Drive."

The city has not set aside money to assist with the project, but Cain said as city officials continue to work with Corps engineers and determine the scope of the project, the allocation of city money is a possibility.