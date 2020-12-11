$10 million for unstable Lake Shore Drive slope part of measure passed by House

Waco leaders are hailing the passage of a bill that includes $10 million in federal money for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to head a complex project that could prevent a section of Lake Shore Drive from plummeting into Lake Waco.
The House passed the new Water Resources Development Act earlier this week and sent the bill to the Senate. While the path in the Senate is less clear, U.S. Rep. Bill Flores said Friday a possibility the Senate is considering is for the act to become part of an omnibus 2021 spending measure, which also might include a coronavirus relief and stimulus package. The fate of the legislation is still being negotiated in the Senate.
Flores, a Bryan Republican whose district includes the Waco area, said the Lake Shore Drive project has been on his "radar screen a long, long time." He and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, have included passage of the Water Resources Development Act among their top priorities before the lame duck congressional session wraps up Jan. 3 and Flores heads into retirement.
"Part of the problem has been that there was no specific authorization for the Corps to get involved in the project," Flores said. "We kept trying to work that out and just never could get to a specific point where they felt like they could legally work on the project. What we were able to do is provide the statutory language to give them special authorization."
The legislation would authorize about $9.9 billion for 46 Army Corps of Engineers projects, including flood control, environmental restoration, coastal protection and more.
A portion of the bill that city of Waco leaders are watching closely would authorize the Army Corps of Engineers, which owns and manages Lake Waco, to lead a project to study the best way to fix the problem.
The road and surrounding slope have suffered minor erosion over the years and experts have said that without reinforcement, the entire slope could suffer a "deep-seated failure" and slide to the lake, taking out the roadway with it.
Consultants have recommended driving hundreds of 30-foot "soil nails" through the shale-and-limestone soil to anchor it to bedrock.
The unstable slope that Lake Shore Drive crosses between Mount Carmel Drive and Koehne Park is U.S. Army Corps of Engineers right-of-way, but the road belongs to the city. The Corps built the road about 60 years ago, and the city has made the case in the past that the Corps should pay for the Lake Shore Drive project.
The Corps pushed back, arguing they built the road, deeded it to the city and now it is the city's problem to fix.
Flores said both sides had valid arguments, but it was important for the bill to authorize the Corps to get involved in the project.
"There is a lot of history there, and both sides say they have a case," Flores said. "The city says you built a road that is unstable and the Corps says we built you a road, deeded it to you and it is now your problem. Both sides were right."
Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain credited Flores, Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, for their support of the bill. Johnson, a Waco native, serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and still has deep ties to Waco. Flores said it was important to get her help in the bipartisan effort.
Cain said city officials now will watch the Senate.
"The erosion of the embankment along portions of Lake Shore Drive and its impacts to the roadway has been an issue that the city has worked on for years," Cain said. "The inclusion of this language in WRDA 2020 is a key first step that will allow the city to partner with the Army Corps of Engineers to study the erosion issues of the embankment and find a solution that will preserve the safety and functionality of Lake Shore Drive."
The city has not set aside money to assist with the project, but Cain said as city officials continue to work with Corps engineers and determine the scope of the project, the allocation of city money is a possibility.
Other Texas projects covered in the Water Resources Development Act include authorization to expedite completion of a Lake Whitney study for the reallocation of water supply storage; expansion of the Houston ship channel; a Gulf intracoastal waterway, Brazos River floodgates and Colorado River Locks navigation project; and a feasibility study for the Port Arthur and Orange County flood risk management project, including drainage improvements.
Other projects in the bill include modifications for the Houston-Galveston navigation channels project; to authorize a feasibility study for the Port of Victoria flood risk management project; to expedite the completion of a Buffalo Bayou feasibility study for flood risk management; to fund modifications for the Port of Corpus Christi Channel Improvement project; and to expedite the completion of an Aquilla Lake study for the reallocation of water supply storage.
