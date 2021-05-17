11th Street crossing at I-35 moves forward, along with drainage, utility projects

The blocks around the future 11th-12th Street underpass at Interstate 35 may be a muddy construction zone now, but the road and utility projects are on track to be finished by the end of the year, road officials say.
As part of an ongoing $341 million I-35 reconstruction through Waco, crews from Webber Construction are preparing to raise the interstate mainlanes over 11th Street, which used to cross the freeway as a bridge.
Meanwhile, the city of Waco is working on a separate but related project to redo utilities along Dutton Avenue from 11th to 26th streets, adding curb and gutter work as needed. The utility work is complete from 11th to 18th streets and are waiting to pressure-test the water lines before moving on to repaving the street, said Jim Reed, the city's public works capital program manager.
Reed said he expects the work to wrap up in late summer or early fall.
“The one thing about pavement, you don't want to do it in pieces because it doesn't tie together real well,” Reed said. “So what we're trying to do is we try to get treated, where it's all primed and ready to be paved at least from 18th to 11th.”
The city's curb, gutter and sidewalks will tie in at 11th and Dutton to the TxDOT’s I-35 project that Webber is now building.
“TxDOT’s interchange work right there is going to be very, very substantial,” Reed said.
Complicating the project is Waco Creek, an flood-prone waterway that drains much of Waco and crosses under I-35 right next to 11th Street. To prevent flooding in the area, TxDOT built in large box culverts under the main lanes of I-35 near 10th Street meant to carry water from Waco Creek under the freeway.
TxDOT Waco district spokesman Jake Smith said the department doesn’t anticipate any delays or trouble as a result of the weather, and the new 11th Street crossing under the interstate will likely finish on time.
“While we can only speak on the drainage within the footprint of TxDOT's right-of-way at I-35, construction work continues to install improved drainage systems on the I-35 project, including the Waco Creek area,” Smith said. “TxDOT crews regularly monitor the weather forecast, including heavy rain, to ensure they can respond accordingly.”
Reed said TxDOT’s drainage improvements seemed to work over the last few weeks during rainy stints, but Waco Creek is always somewhat unpredictable. Erosion has worn it down over time, making it more likely to overflow, and the small bridges and culverts connected to it have been worn down by age, Reed said.
He said even heavy rain hasn’t caused any major problems in downtown this spring yet, though there was some minor flooding near Clay Avenue and Eighth Street. The National Weather Service forecast shows a chance for several inches of rain this week in Waco.