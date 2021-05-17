11th Street crossing at I-35 moves forward, along with drainage, utility projects

The blocks around the future 11th-12th Street underpass at Interstate 35 may be a muddy construction zone now, but the road and utility projects are on track to be finished by the end of the year, road officials say.

As part of an ongoing $341 million I-35 reconstruction through Waco, crews from Webber Construction are preparing to raise the interstate mainlanes over 11th Street, which used to cross the freeway as a bridge.

Meanwhile, the city of Waco is working on a separate but related project to redo utilities along Dutton Avenue from 11th to 26th streets, adding curb and gutter work as needed. The utility work is complete from 11th to 18th streets and are waiting to pressure-test the water lines before moving on to repaving the street, said Jim Reed, the city's public works capital program manager.

Reed said he expects the work to wrap up in late summer or early fall.

“The one thing about pavement, you don't want to do it in pieces because it doesn't tie together real well,” Reed said. “So what we're trying to do is we try to get treated, where it's all primed and ready to be paved at least from 18th to 11th.”

The city's curb, gutter and sidewalks will tie in at 11th and Dutton to the TxDOT’s I-35 project that Webber is now building.

