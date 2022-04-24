$15.4 million Spring Valley Road project on track to start Monday

A $15.4 million project to rebuild Spring Valley Road through Hewitt is starting this week, a little more than a year after the project was put on hold.

Crews with Big Creek Construction on Monday will begin restriping and other preparatory work for the 2.2-mile project between Hewitt Drive and Sun Valley Boulevard.

The Texas Department of Transportation project, which is scheduled to wrap up in 2024, will add continuous turn lanes and shoulders to the two-lane road and replace ditches with curbs and gutters.

Built as a farm road in the 1950s, Spring Valley Road now bisects suburban housing developments in Hewitt and runs past Spring Valley Elementary School.

The road is known for its congestion, especially around pickup and drop off times at the school, Hewitt City Manager Bo Thomas said.

“It’s going to be a big deal because there’s a lot of traffic carried on that stretch of road, both from people coming through the community and those who are residents in the neighborhoods off Spring Valley,” Thomas said. “It’s going to have a huge impact during the course of construction on traffic flow. There’s not going to be a pretty way to do this one.”

Midway Independent School District is working to mitigate congestion by building a new driveway behind the school connecting to Angel Fire Drive. Thomas said the driveway should be finished in time for the start of school in August.

The project has been in the planning stages for several years, and the city of Hewitt paid for utility relocations along the route.

But in 2020, state officials directed the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization to cut $70 million from its four-year Transportation Improvement Plan, citing budget uncertainties. Spring Valley was one of five MPO-supported projects cut from the plan in January 2021.

Thomas said that was frustrating for city leaders who had been banking on the Spring Valley project.

“It was the timing of it,” he said. “Hewitt had already gone through the process of indebting its residents to relocate those utilities. Then it looked like the project could get kicked to 2025 or ’26.”

Thomas said the TxDOT Waco office was able to identify funding to begin work on the project this year.

A TxDOT Waco District spokesperson said the agency will work closely with Hewitt, Midway ISD and local media to communicate closures and other project updates.

He said Sun Valley Boulevard and Hewitt Drive can be used as alternate routes to bypass construction.

