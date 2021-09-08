$150 million SpaceX rocket factory headed to McGregor getting $6 million from Waco, county

The company will also be required to host or participate in at least one vendor fair annually, according to a city council summary of the deal.

City Council Member Andrea Barefield said she got the idea for a STEAM center in East Waco when one of her sons went to an event at a Best Buy Teen Tech Center in Dallas in late 2018. It is in a city of Dallas recreation center and had has video recording equipment, editing space, a recording studio and a sound booth along with computer equipment for various technology fields.

Barefield said the city council asks industry leader what kind of workforce they will need in five to 10 years.

“Those are the things we will infuse within the edutainment facility that is people for children and young people, advancing them in STEAM,” she said.

