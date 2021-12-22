17th Street bridge repair bids range from $1.1 million to $1.6 million

Waco's 17th Street bridge at Franklin Avenue will get a new concrete overlay and repairs where it was damaged by fire more than two years ago.
The city budgeted $1.7 million for the project and recently opened bids from two contractors, ranging from less than $1.1 million to $1.6 million, with options for using a more affordable or a more effective technique to get the work done.
The bridge, which carries traffic from Webster Avenue to Franklin Avenue over a set of railroad tracks, has had at least one lane closed since a fire destroyed a disused warehouse below the bridge in October 2019. The city learned of minor issues about six months before the fire, through a federal program that evaluates bridges every two years, Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said. The bids cover repairs to address fire damage, and to address the wear and tear identified before the fire.
“We did have some minor repair needs that we needed to address from the bridge inspection report, but they were things that weren’t urgent,” Burlarley-Hyland said. “Once we had the fire, we decided it would be smarter to address all of the issues we had, large and small, under that bridge.”
She said fires can make the metal reinforcing bars inside the concrete expand, cracking the concrete and weakening the structure.
“There’s been some minor deterioration since we had the fire under there, but it’s pretty much what you’d expect for a bridge of that age,” she said.
Engineering manager Steve Martin said parts of the concrete bridge deck are worn down to the point the rebar underneath is exposed, an issue that will be addressed by a 2-inch concrete overlay that is part of the project.
Two companies submitted a base bid and alternate bid for the project. Gibson & Associates Inc. came in at $1,055,542 and $1,273,567, while Jay-Reese Contractors Inc. came in at $1.4 million and $1.6 million.
The alternate bids account for two ways to prepare the existing bridge-deck surface for the overlay. The cheaper option would involve a shot blasting machine, using steel shot to create a rough surface able to accept the overlay. The more expensive option would involve a hydro-demolition machine, hitting the surface with water under high pressure.
“It costs more, but you have a lot less chance of delaminating between that and your overlay in the future,” Martin said of the hydro-demolition option.
The work will also include replacement of elastomeric bearing pads that sit between the bridge beams and their supports, requiring workers to raise the bridge on jacks to replace them. Martin said the bearing pads work with the bridge’s joints to keep damage from occurring as the structure expands and contracts in changing temperatures.
“Basically, they’re these rubber pads your bridge beams sit on at the ends, and it makes sure you don’t have concrete rubbing on concrete,” Martin said.
The project will also entail correcting drainage issues around and below the bridge.