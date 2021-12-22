17th Street bridge repair bids range from $1.1 million to $1.6 million

Waco's 17th Street bridge at Franklin Avenue will get a new concrete overlay and repairs where it was damaged by fire more than two years ago.

The city budgeted $1.7 million for the project and recently opened bids from two contractors, ranging from less than $1.1 million to $1.6 million, with options for using a more affordable or a more effective technique to get the work done.

The bridge, which carries traffic from Webster Avenue to Franklin Avenue over a set of railroad tracks, has had at least one lane closed since a fire destroyed a disused warehouse below the bridge in October 2019. The city learned of minor issues about six months before the fire, through a federal program that evaluates bridges every two years, Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said. The bids cover repairs to address fire damage, and to address the wear and tear identified before the fire.