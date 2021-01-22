17th Street bridge repairs likely to wait for Franklin 2-way conversion

The city is in no rush to fully reopen the 17th Street bridge, but one more lane could reopen before a broader project to get the bridge back in shape gets started in about another year.

Two of the four lanes on the one-way bridge, spanning from Webster Avenue to Franklin Avenue over railroad tracks, have been closed for 15 months, since a fire Oct. 14, 2019, destroyed a warehouse under the bridge. The bridge initially was fully closed before city and Texas Department of Transportation officials inspected and reopened two lanes.

Some of the repairs will be rolled into the city's project to convert Franklin Avenue through downtown into a two-way street, city public works director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said. The city has not announced a start date for the Franklin Avenue project.

“That will include changes to the traffic signal and it would probably include some minor changes to the bridge approach,” Hyland said. “We’re going to leave that work, since it’s not time-critical, to go with the larger Franklin project.”

In the meantime, two lanes are sufficient to handle the traffic volume the bridge handles, officials have said.

