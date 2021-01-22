17th Street bridge repairs likely to wait for Franklin 2-way conversion

The city is in no rush to fully reopen the 17th Street bridge, but one more lane could reopen before a broader project to get the bridge back in shape gets started in about another year.
Two of the four lanes on the one-way bridge, spanning from Webster Avenue to Franklin Avenue over railroad tracks, have been closed for 15 months, since a fire Oct. 14, 2019, destroyed a warehouse under the bridge. The bridge initially was fully closed before city and Texas Department of Transportation officials inspected and reopened two lanes.
Some of the repairs will be rolled into the city's project to convert Franklin Avenue through downtown into a two-way street, city public works director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said. The city has not announced a start date for the Franklin Avenue project.
“That will include changes to the traffic signal and it would probably include some minor changes to the bridge approach,” Hyland said. “We’re going to leave that work, since it’s not time-critical, to go with the larger Franklin project.”
In the meantime, two lanes are sufficient to handle the traffic volume the bridge handles, officials have said.
Hyland said engineering firm CP&Y is designing the repairs and determining the full extent of the fire damage. In addition to repairing fire damage, the project also will include repairs to joints under the bridge that have deteriorated over time and replacement of neoprene pads between the deck and supports that allow it to move.
“Some of those have slipped out of alignment, so we’re going to need to jack the bridge up and replace those pads, reseal the joints so water doesn’t get through the deck,” Hyland said. “The work for the fire damage is fairly uncomplicated, but since we have other work that we’ve identified we’re rolling it all into one project.”
Hyland said she does not have a timeline for the design phase, but she expects it to finish by later summer or early fall. She said she expects to see construction on the bridge by “this time next year.”
In the meantime, one more lane on the bridge might reopen if CP&Y’s assessment determines it would be safe. The outside lane, which took the brunt of the heat and damage, will remain closed.
Hyland said fire can cause concrete and its steel reinforcements to expand then contract unevenly, potentially cracking concrete and warping and weakening structures.
Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido, whose district includes the bridge, said the bridge is part of daily travel for a lot of his constituents who have asked him when the lanes will reopen. The city budget allocates $1.7 million for the project.