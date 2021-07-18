$2.7 million purchase of Doris Miller YMCA up for Waco council vote

The Waco City Council's first public discussion of a plan to buy the Doris Miller YMCA facility for $2.7 million will come Tuesday, when a vote is scheduled to approve the purchase.

The move is likely to lead to the city closing the riverfront Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, about a mile from the Doris Miller Y, and moving services offered at Bledsoe-Miller to the Doris Miller facility. Officials familiar with negotiations have previously told the Tribune-Herald there would be no loss of city services in the move.

Unlike the community center, the YMCA has multiple pools.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the city plans to assess the pools, but there has not been a decision about how they would be used. Ford said he is excided about the prospect of the city buying the facility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sale is a potential lifeline for the financially struggling YMCA of Central Texas, which operates the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave., and the larger Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.