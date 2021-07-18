$2.7 million purchase of Doris Miller YMCA up for Waco council vote

The Waco City Council's first public discussion of a plan to buy the Doris Miller YMCA facility for $2.7 million will come Tuesday, when a vote is scheduled to approve the purchase.
The move is likely to lead to the city closing the riverfront Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, about a mile from the Doris Miller Y, and moving services offered at Bledsoe-Miller to the Doris Miller facility. Officials familiar with negotiations have previously told the Tribune-Herald there would be no loss of city services in the move.
Unlike the community center, the YMCA has multiple pools.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the city plans to assess the pools, but there has not been a decision about how they would be used. Ford said he is excided about the prospect of the city buying the facility.
The sale is a potential lifeline for the financially struggling YMCA of Central Texas, which operates the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave., and the larger Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Since December, the YMCA of Greater Williamson County has been sharing administration, staff and other resources with the YMCA of Central Texas to help keep it afloat, and an outright merger is possible. The sale of the Doris Miller Y is part of an effort to improve the organization's financial position.
The local YMCA board voted Thursday to approve a sale to the city, and discussions of the sale with city officials started as early as November, according to documents in the agenda packet for Tuesday's city council meeting.
The sale is expected to be finalized September 15. The facility would then close for renovations, with a transition of Bledsoe-Miller staff and a reopening expected in May, according to the agenda.
"Of note, the Doris Miller name would remain for the facility as this has historical significance for the community that the facility serves," the document says.
The vote on the purchase is scheduled for the council's business session, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Bosque Theater at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. A work session is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the same place.