2 retail projects near Magnolia Market get board OK for TIF grants

Barrett said the site needed environmental remediation before the building could be renovated. Plans include repaired and widened sidewalks, new landscaping and improved lighting, curbs and gutters.

Barrett said she also owns the building next door, at 401 S. Eighth St., but is focusing on the Brake and Clutch building for now. The TIF grant would fund sidewalk work along the entire property.

“We just feel like from an aesthetic point of view and a safety point of view for guests walking across that sidewalk, it needs to be handled from Jackson all the way across our property,” Barrett said.

Heritage on Webster, the second project recommended for approval, returned to the TIF board after six months. Originally presented as a combination of short term rentals, retail space and a café, the project was turned down by Waco City Council in February after council members said they did not want to encourage more hotels in the downtown area, where several are already under construction. The TIF board recommended the project receive the full $350,000 requested.