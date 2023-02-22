Plans to spend $23 million making Estella Maxey Place more amenable to the poor and disabled are set to go before the state, with tax credits and possibly a new name for the property hanging in the balance.

The Waco Housing Authority, with investment from a private developer, proposes a three-phase approach to overhauling the decades-old public housing complex at Gholson Road and Herring Avenue. Phase 1, possibly finished by 2026, calls for reconfiguring 114 units into 79 units along Adams Street, where seniors and disabled residents would live.

That phase alone would cost an estimated $23 million, and would include demolishing undersized apartments.

Housing Authority CEO Milet Hopping said infrastructure additions would include new streets, sidewalks, driveways and lighting. A new community center would exclusively serve senior and disabled residents, and traffic controls would limit outside access to the area.

The far-reaching goal, is improving the quality but reducing the number of units at Estella Maxey, Hopping said. Of immediate concern are older and infirm residents who may have their sleep interrupted by traffic flowing through the complex.

The Waco City Council this week passed a resolution supporting the proposed redevelopment, which Waco Housing Authority is undertaking with Integrand Development LLC, a national company specializing in low-income housing, or housing that involves tax credits and private investing.

“What the city did shows it understands the need to preserve affordable rental property,” Hopping said.

She said Waco Housing Authority requested city support for Phase 1 and received it. She said the housing authority long-term hopes to champion projects reducing total Estella Maxey units from its current 364 to a “better manageable” 250 to 275 units. She said the authority will give priority to existing residents during each phase, making sure those who want to continue living at Estella Maxey have that opportunity.

Others may receive vouchers allowing them to live elsewhere, with their monthly rental rates tied to income, Hopping said. She said the housing authority does not expect residents to face losing their apartments during Phase 1. Moving into and out of units will come into play when work begins on Phase 1.

Possibly greasing the skids to finance the first phase is participation in the 9% Competitive Housing Tax Credit Program, which gives private investors an incentive to back affordable housing ventures. Getting the credits is a competitive process, and the final decision rests with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

“This is structured financing that allows us to continue to be owners, and allows investors to invest. … A developer can use the tax credits, or turn around and sell them, providing cash for construction,” Hopping said. “It’s highly competitive and comparable to a tax write-off. It’s a way of directing private capital toward investing in preserving or producing affordable rental housing.”

According to material provided to the Waco City Council, 67 units resulting from the Phase 1 conversion will carry rental rates classified as affordable, and 12 units will carry mark-rate rents.

Estella Maxey Place bears the name of a Waco native who was a popular musician and band leader in the first half of the 20th century, according to a Waco Library local history account. A Black woman, Maxey “played for both black and white audiences all over Waco,” during an era of segregation. She died of leukemia in 1948, at the age of 44, according to the account. Hopping said residents chose Melody Grove from several options when asked to pick a new name for the remodeled complex, preserving the musical theme.