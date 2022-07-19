26-unit Sanger School development on path for Waco council approval

A 26-unit “pocket neighborhood” at the old Sanger Avenue Elementary School site will move forward soon, now that the city and the project’s design engineer have a utility work roadmap for the site.

Grassroots Waco, the local nonprofit chosen to develop the city-owned site in the 1700 block of Sanger Avenue, presented details of the project at Tuesday's Waco City Council meeting.

City Manager Bradley Ford said he expects Waco City Council to vote on the item in September, without any more delays.

“I’m also excited about this,” Ford said. “This has been a long time coming.”

Officials said the city of Waco has water infrastructure projects planned for 17th and 18th Streets near the Sanger School site, which will require its own extensive water and wastewater infrastructure work.

The project has been held up in part because the nonprofit and city are coordinating their work around each other, said Mike Stone, executive director of Grassroots Waco.

“We didn’t want to tear up the road twice,” Stone said.

City officials said the utilities department created a plan coordinating the water and wastewater projects for both developments and shared it with and Walker Partners, the project’s design engineers, in early June.

The site has been unoccupied since the historic school closed in 1974, and after arsonists burned it in 2008, only a stone and brick archway remains today.

The city acquired the property in 2010 with plans to develop it into housing. Grassroots Waco, which focuses on neighborhood development and has built dozens of home in North Waco, proposed 25 homes on the 3.2 acre site in 2018. The latest plans call for 26, with six reserved as affordable housing, funded by federal homeowner assistance funding Grassroots Waco already receives.

A Tribune-Herald story from May reported the project would cost an estimated $5.5 million. Stone said that estimate is likely too low but he declined to give a cost estimate.

Councilwoman Kelly Palmer said she has seen “forward momentum” on the project since she was first elected to her position in 2020.

“I first saw renderings of it two years ago,” Palmer said. “It’s beautiful, and I love the way the houses look like the Sanger-Heights neighborhood they’re in.”

She said she also appreciates the way the project would preserve the school’s stone archway, which has stood in the empty lot ever since the fire, and a decades-old tree at the site.

“They’re keeping elements longtime Wacoans and neighbors think of,” Palmer said.