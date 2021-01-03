$3.4 million pipeline project on Lake Shore Drive bridge to wrap up by April

Lake Shore Drive commuters will have to deal with narrowed lanes and construction equipment at Landon Branch bridge for another three months as contractors work to rehabilitate a water main that has caused trouble for years.

CSA Construction of Flower Mound won a $3.4 million contract this summer to rebuild the 48-inch waterline and its concrete supports where it crosses the tributary of Lake Waco south of Forrester Lane. Construction work started in October and is expected to wrap up by April 1, city spokesperson Larry Holze said.

The waterline carries pretreated lake water to the Mount Carmel Treatment Plant from the city’s dissolved air flotation plant by the Lake Waco dam. Over the years, water pressure surges have weakened the supports, and the design of the water main has made repairs difficult, city officials have said.

The rehabilitated line will be sturdier and easier to repair, officials said.

The Waco City Council in August 2018 hired the engineering firm CP&Y to survey the crossing and recommend a course of action for the line, which is attached to the bridge. Engineers recommended a project to rehabilitate the bridge as well as the pipeline, noting that concrete on the bridge had cracks and spalls on its columns and tie beams.

But the bidding process a year later brought only one bid of $7.8 million, far more than expected. The project was rebid with the strategy to repair the pipe and supports first, leaving the work on the bridge itself for a later date.