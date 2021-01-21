$46.5 million Loop 340 'mall-to-mall' project survives in stripped-down Waco road plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Left intact was another $10 million overpass project at Highway 31 and F.M. 939, now a deadly intersection and the turnoff for a proposed new city of Waco landfill. MPO director Chris Evilia said the MPO would set aside $5 million of its discretionary funds for the project, with the balance coming from discretionary funds from TxDOT's Waco district. The project is expected to start this summer, he said.

As recently as June, Waco MPO officials were expecting a three-year allocation of $134 million in what are called "Category 2" funds, the locally controlled discretionary money from the state. But the state in August ordered MPOs around the state to slash those projections because state funds were overcommitted. The Waco MPO whittled its wish list but was required to cut another $18.4 million this past fall. In December, the MPO board, which includes leaders of McLennan County and its cities, discussed the stripped-down list and agreed to a public input process on that list.

Thursday's vote does not mean the projects that were cut from the three-year plan are dead, Evilia told the board Thursday.

Evilia said the other high-priority projects will be listed in an appendix for the Transportation Improvement Plan, which will allow right-of-way acquisition and utility work to begin to make them shovel-ready.