$5.5M proposal for empty Sanger School site includes 26 townhouses

Grassroots Waco has proposed a $5.5 million, 26-home development for the city-owned Sanger School site, but infrastructure improvements are needed before it could proceed, an official said.

Waco put out multiple requests for proposals in 2017 and 2018 to develop the 3.2-acre site along Sanger Avenue between 17th and 18th streets. Sanger Avenue Elementary School, which opened in 1904 and closed in the 1970s, stood on the site before burning down in 2008. After two rounds of requests without a pick, the city council selected Grassroots Waco, the only applicant to a third request, in 2018. The local nonprofit has a history of building affordable houses in North Waco. But officials with the city and the nonprofit did not disclose details of the proposed development.

A presentation to city officials last week, related to implementing the city’s strategic housing plan, shows a $5.5 million estimate for the proposed Grassroots development, with $854,000 for infrastructure improvements. Six of the 26 townhomes would be reserved as “affordable” units.

Grassroots Waco Director Mike Stone said the city of Waco has not yet signed a contract with the nonprofit to carry out the proposed development.

Sanger Avenue Elementary School stood at the site for more than a century before falling victim to arson. The city razed what remained of the building in 2010, except for a stone arch that still stands in the field. City officials discussed what to do with the property on and off for years.

Stone said at first Grassroots Waco proposed building more traditional single-family homes at the site, but the Waco City Council requested a denser design that fit more units onto the property. Other than that, the city’s request for proposals was fairly open-ended and did not specify what kind of housing should be built at the site, he said.

Stone said the firm that designed the proposed development took inspiration for the denser design from “pocket neighborhood” developments in Austin.

Stone said before the project can move forward, the block needs to be outfitted with water and wastewater line extensions to support 26 homes.

“The block was designed to supply water and sewer to a school,” Stone said. “There are just a lot of infrastructure issues we’re trying to figure out.”

He said Grassroots Waco is still in discussions with city staff, trying to finalize the design and plan around wastewater line repairs the city has planned along 17th and 18th streets.

“We’re trying to marry our work with their work so we don’t have to tear it up twice,” Stone said.

