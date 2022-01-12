$8.5 million road project around Midway High School expected to last year-and-a-half

“The proximity of the Midway Middle School and Midway high school campuses being attached, along with the stadium, there is an extreme amount of traffic going to that one area,” Marlin said. “So improvements are greatly needed and greatly appreciated.”

She also said the road is in noticeably poor shape after years of wear and tear. There is recurring flooding in the area between the high school and middle school buildings, which should be improved by the larger box culverts workers will place under Mars Drive, she said.

Thomas said workers will continue east away from Hewitt Drive and work on the portion of Mars that runs past Midway High School over the summer, which is expected to take four to five months. Work on that segment will involve rebuilding the intersection at Old Hewitt Road, including drainage work.

Once that portion is complete, workers will move back to the remaining portions of Mars Drive between Hewitt Drive and Flat Creek, which he expects to take less time. Finally, they will rebuild Mars between Panther Run Road and Texas Central Parkway and then complete Old Hewitt Road.

“Old Hewitt will be broken into three phases, and so we won’t do any closures on it at all,” Thomas said. “Traffic will always have one lane in each direction.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.