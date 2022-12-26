$8.9 million Lake Air, Challenger renovation on track for spring ball

Renovations at the old Little League fields along New Road are on track to welcome ballplayers home for opening day in April, according to Tom Balk, Waco parks and recreation senior park planner.

The fields are undergoing $8.9 million in upgrades that will create a complex with new amenities, four baseball fields and two softball fields for Lake Air Little League and two fields for Challenger Little League, a league for players with disabilities. Northridge Construction Group is serving as contractor for the project. The new arrangement will consolidate the eight fields farther back from New Road, at the corner of Trice Avenue and North 44th Street.

Though there is not much to see yet, the plot is clear and the project is on track to be substantially complete for use by opening day for the spring season in April, Balk said.

“We are still progressing. Current status is we’re about 25% complete, which it’s tough to gauge visually right, because we start from the bottom up and the outside in,” he said.

Lupe Rosas, co-founder of Waco’s Challenger Little League, said the land where the fields used to sit is unrecognizable, but he is excited for the future of the complex.

Balk said the first step for construction at the field was removing the pieces that were there, salvaging memorabilia establishing infrastructure and utility work, most of which has been underground. The salvaged elements, including the green Lake Air archway and many plaques, will be used in the final design, he said.

The next steps include creating a new driveway from Trice Avenue to the Cobbs Recycling Center. The recycling center's current entrance from 44th Street intersects the planned location for two ballfields and some of the planned amenities.

“We’ve got building slabs going in, we’ve got a new driveway for the recycling center going in, we have new sidewalks going in,” Balk said. “They’re working their way up to that surface level so things will start to go vertical.”

Once the new driveway is in, the old one can be cleared and field layout can proceed.

“We’re still able to advance the building slabs and things like that in the meantime, so some of the longer lead items are, fortunately, well away from that conflict area,” Balk said.

The project, originally estimated at $6 million, will come out to $8.9 million and is part of a construction package surrounding the Heart of Texas Fairgrounds, partially funded by a $35 million county bond approved by voters in 2017. Of the $35 million, $3.6 million was allocated to the city’s new Lake Air and Challenger complex. Most of the $35 million went to the county's new Base events center. It also paid for part of Waco Independent School District's new Paul Tyson Field, which opened in the spring. Land swaps related to the projects also are leaving room for a planned new equestrian facility at the Extraco Events Center.

The city plans to use a certificate of obligation bond, which does not require voter approval, to cover the rest of the cost for the Little League fields, separate from the voter-approved county bond partially funding the work.

The final product will include bleachers, scoreboards, a maintenance storage building, concessions, eight ballfields and two sets of restrooms compliant to the Americans with Disabilities Act. The restrooms closest to the Challenger fields will have family stalls, a feature Balk and Rosas said was commissioned by families and members of the league.

“They’ll all have ADA accommodations, but these family restrooms in that location will be larger and more accommodating to ADA needs with adult-sized changing tables, things like that, so purpose-built for our intended user groups,” Balk said.

Angle-in perimeter parking along one side of Trice Avenue and both sides of North 44th Street, replacing an old paved lot on the site, was the most efficient solution when determining the cost and space use, Balk said.

The city also is working with a neighbor of the fields on an agreement for the league to use the neighbor's parking lot.

“We have a driveway we accommodate and we have a history with Waco Association of Realtors where they’ve provided evening use of their parking which is ideally suited for our Challenger folks for their vehicular needs, so we are formalizing that relationship,” Balk said.

The Challenger Little League has been playing at Riverbend Park Ballfields over the past year, which Balk said would be the backup plan for both Challenger and Lake Air if the new fields are not completed in time for their spring season. Rosas said Riverbend is a look at what to expect in new fields.

“Riverbend is kind of a future for what’s in store for us,” he said. “We’re excited about the future over there.”

Rosas said his league is excited to have a landing spot for its group of athletes, which began to outgrow its previous allocation of just one field.

“I mean, we at one point reached 14 teams, a little over 200 kids, and during COVID we didn’t stop,” he said. “We had several little events when we got the kids together. … Last year numbers dropped and we think now we’ll continue to grow, expecting 200 kids this year.”

Balk said the park renovations have been a feel-good project for his team, and they have stayed motivated to complete the project for the kids and adults who rely on the fields.

“I think for park development folks we’re very privileged to be able to work hard on something, focus hard on something, and then go watch other people enjoy it,” Balk said. “So a baseball complex like this and knowing that this is Little League and knowing that this is Challenger, there’s a lot of excitement from our team.”