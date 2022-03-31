$9.9 million Waco Drive project shapes up with new sidewalks, traffic lights

Sidewalks and traffic signals along a 5-mile stretch of Waco Drive are getting repaired and upgraded by the Texas Department of Transportation in a $9.9 million effort to make the corridor safer for pedestrians.

Last fall, workers began repairing broken sidewalks deemed trip hazards and replacing traffic signals with up-to-date models that use cameras. The project runs along Waco Drive, or Highway 84, from Lake Air Drive to Clifton Street, and is expected to wrap up this winter, TxDOT Waco District spokesperson Jake Smith said.

“This area was selected due to the elevated risk for pedestrian and intersection-related incidents throughout the corridor,” Smith said.

Traffic lights along Waco Drive are outdated and tend to malfunction during rainstorms, flashing red and creating more of a hazard for drivers, said Jim Reed, city of Waco public works capital program manager.

“It seems like if lightning occurs or a weather event comes through that’s pretty aggressive, it turns those to a red flash,” Reed said. “While it’s a TxDOT-sponsored project that’s related to safety, it does take care of a lot of our needs in that alternative mobility and pedestrian mobility improvement area.”

Reed said the new traffic lights will use cameras to detect oncoming cars, making them more reliable than the outdated traffic lights that rely on sensors under the pavement.

“I think this is a great project for us,” Reed said, adding that the city is "way behind" on upgrading traffic lights in that area.

The Waco metro area Active Transportation Plan produced by the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization shows a patchwork of sidewalk in Bad, Fair and Good condition along Waco Drive.

The city of Waco paid engineering consultants Kimley-Horn $976,770 for engineering and design work on the project.

The sidewalk work will also bring the walkways up to current Americans With Disabilities Act standards. The project also includes improvements to intersections along the road.

Funding for the project came out of the $600 million TxDOT dedicated to its Road to Zero initiative, an effort to reduce traffic deaths on Texas roads and eliminate them entirely by 2050.

In 2019 the Texas Transportation Commission tasked TxDOT with cutting pedestrian deaths in half by 2035, which would reduce annual number of deaths to about 1,800 according to a TxDOT press release. At least one person has died on Texas roadways every day since Nov. 7, 2000, a pattern that was not broken even during the height of COVID-19 shutdowns when many Texans were staying home.

According to the state’s Crash Records Information System, Highway 84 through McLennan County has been the site of 52 crashes that have injured 40 people and killed eight from 2017 to the present. Of those, 18 occurred in 2019, the year TxDOT announced its goals.

