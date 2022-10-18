Abbott promises naloxone for schools during Waco roundtable on opioids

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised naloxone for schools during a Waco roundtable Tuesday highlighting the dangers fentanyl with law enforcement leaders and state legislators.

"Texas has a $27 billion budget surplus and in the next legislative session, I'm sure we can find a way to use some of that money to put Narcan (a popular brand of naloxone) in our schools," Abbott said.

Naloxone is a quick acting remedy that can reverse opioid overdoes. It has also been used to save the lives of Texas law enforcement personnel poisoned with fentanyl, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Tuesday in Waco.

Thousands of times more potent than heroin or OxyContin, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, made in factories. Abbott said a dose of fentanyl as small as 2 milligrams can kill an adult. It would take much less to kill a youth or child.

To understand the size of 2 milligrams, Texas Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco, also in attendance at the roundtable, compared it to an 81 milligram low-dose aspirin pill.

"If you take an 81 milligram aspirin — think how small that is — and slice it up into 8 pieces, each one of those is still five times larger than a deadly dose of fentanyl," Anderson said.

Abbott said the first step to put naloxone in schools would be for John Scott, the recently appointed chief of school safety and security in the Texas Education Agency, to analyze which schools are actually at risk and put it there.

“Fentanyl is often a contaminant, or hidden ingredient, in other narcotics,” Dr. Ryan Morrissey, an emergency medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White Health who has treated opioid and fentanyl overdoses, told the Tribune-Herald earlier this year. “Often it won’t be known in the heat of the moment.”

The number of Americans who died of drug overdoes last year was 107,000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 15% increase from 2020. From April 2021 to April 2022, 4,839 Texans died of a drug-related overdose, a 63.4% increase in fatalities over the last three years, The Texas Tribune reported based on CDC estimates.

American Medical Response crews in Waco and surrounding cities used naloxone to save a life from opioid overdose 169 times last year and 65 times this year through May 18, an AMR spokesperson told the Tribune-Herald in May. All AMR ambulance crews carry the overdose remedy and they are trained in its use.

All Waco Police Department and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles also carry the drug overdose remedy, and their personnel have been trained to use it, the Tribune-Herald reported in June.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley estimated in May that Waco police personnel administered naloxone about 30 times in the past year. Sheriff’s personnel had not had to use it between May of last year and May of this year, the Tribune-Herald reported in June.

The governor also said Tuesday that in the next legislative session he would call for new laws to counter the spread of fentanyl.

One law Abbott called for would designate fentanyl-related deaths as poisonings instead of overdoses. He said that would enable a second proposed law to allow prosecutors to charge a person with murder if they lace a substance with fentanyl and taking that substance causes someone to die.

Abbott's Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election, Beto O'Rourke, "hasn’t placed the fentanyl issue front and center on the campaign trail during his 2022 run for governor," The Texas Tribune reported in coverage of an Abbott stop Monday in Beaumont, where he also discussed wider naloxone distribution by the state. "But during his unsuccessful bid for president in 2020, he unveiled a plan to address the crisis by, among other initiatives, tackling the illegal importation of fentanyl and ensuring access to treatment."