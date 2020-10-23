Abbott, Waco officials laud Amazon center promising 1,000 jobs

A press release from Seattle-based Amazon said Waco's center "is anticipated to launch in 2021 and will create over 1,000 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

Luscher declined to get more specific about a completion date. He said Amazon will start hiring two to three months before the center opens. The company has its own training program, Luscher said.

"Amazon's investment and commitment to job growth in Waco will help drive our economic recovery forward," Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver wrote in the press release. "We appreciate the work of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the Waco/McLennan County Economic Development Corporation, and the Waco Industrial Foundation in attracting Amazon, and we look forward to having this innovative fulfillment center as a showpiece in the Central Texas Industrial Park."

Besides paying at least $15 an hour, the company offers full medical, vision and dental insurance; a 401(k) investment plan with a 50% company match; and up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave, according to the press release.

Luscher said seasonal and part-time employees also make $15 an hour, but their benefits package differs from that of full-timers.