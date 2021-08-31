Abortion limits among 666 new Texas laws taking effect

Another new law taking effect Wednesday will allow many Texans to carry handguns in public without the need for a license. While the bill, advanced as House Bill 1927, would do away with required training, Waco-area police chiefs have said knowledge of gun safety and training to match how firearms will be used is important.

In a statement to the Waco Tribune-Herald on Tuesday, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said people who want to carry need to understand the law properly.

“With the adoption of HB 1927, also known as the 'constitutional carry' law, it is critical that persons who intend to carry a weapon know and understand the totality of the law,” Victorian said. “Particularly, people who intend to carry a weapon should know whether they are a legal carrier, as well as where they are 'allowed to' and 'prohibited from' carrying a weapon.”

Victorian said it is also important that people know officers may disarm a person at any time if they reasonably believe it is necessary for their safety or someone else's. She also urges people to make sure they are properly carrying their weapon and that is holstered and secured properly.