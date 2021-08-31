Abortion limits among 666 new Texas laws taking effect

A Texas law taking effect Wednesday would outlaw abortions after about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women realize they are pregnant, though Planned parenthood of Greater Texas is suing to stop its implementation.
The law is among 666 taking effect Wednesday, the majority of the laws passed in this year's legislative session, according to The Texas Tribune.
The abortion law, advanced as Senate Bill 8, allows private individuals to sue providers that violate its terms.
Many women do not realize they are pregnant in the timeframe laid out in the new law, and “approximately 85% of patients seeking an abortion will no longer be able to access abortion at a health center in Texas," Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas spokesperson Sarah Wheat said in a statement Tuesday.
“We’re extremely concerned about the disproportionate impact on marginalized and low-income Texans, especially those who can’t access time off work, childcare, transportation and the resources required to travel outside of Texas to access an abortion,” Wheat said.
Specifics of potential impacts on Planned Parenthood's Waco clinics were not known.
“Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and nearly every abortion provider in Texas, along with abortion funds, doctors, clinic staff, and clergy members, filed a lawsuit in federal court and with the U.S Supreme Court seeking an order blocking the new law’s implementation tomorrow,” Wheat said.
Another new law taking effect Wednesday will allow many Texans to carry handguns in public without the need for a license. While the bill, advanced as House Bill 1927, would do away with required training, Waco-area police chiefs have said knowledge of gun safety and training to match how firearms will be used is important.
In a statement to the Waco Tribune-Herald on Tuesday, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said people who want to carry need to understand the law properly.
“With the adoption of HB 1927, also known as the 'constitutional carry' law, it is critical that persons who intend to carry a weapon know and understand the totality of the law,” Victorian said. “Particularly, people who intend to carry a weapon should know whether they are a legal carrier, as well as where they are 'allowed to' and 'prohibited from' carrying a weapon.”
Victorian said it is also important that people know officers may disarm a person at any time if they reasonably believe it is necessary for their safety or someone else's. She also urges people to make sure they are properly carrying their weapon and that is holstered and secured properly.
“As officers, we have a responsibility to detain and arrest persons who display weapons with reckless disregard for the life and safety of others,” Victorian said.
She is also encourages training.
“As a police chief, I strongly recommend anyone who plans to carry a weapon receive training on the proper usage, cleaning, storage, and safety of guns,” Victorian said. “Public carrying a weapon comes with much responsibility and persons deciding to carry should only do so if they are properly educated on the law, gun safety and the emotional, mental, and physical consequences that may occur from its use.”
Other laws taking effect include:
Texas’ 2022-2023 budget: SB 1 provides nearly $250 billion for Texas, with notable funds going toward public higher education. Abbott line-item vetoed the part of the budget that funds the Texas Legislature and the people who staff it — but lawmakers may restore funding during this summer’s second special session.
Medical marijuana expansion: People with any form of cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder now have access to low-THC cannabis for medical purposes. HB 1535 is an expansion of the Texas Compassionate Use Program, which allows people with conditions such as epilepsy and autism to access medical marijuana.
Reducing barriers to SNAP: SB 224 simplifies access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for seniors and disabled people on fixed incomes. Eligible individuals can forgo enrollment interviews and have a shortened application process.
Funding the “1836 Project”: HB 2497 establishes an “1836 Project” committee to produce patriotic Texas history materials, which will be distributed through channels such as when people receive driver’s licenses. The initiative’s name mirrors the “1619 Project,” a New York Times publication examining U.S. history from the arrival of enslaved people.
Social studies curriculum changes: HB 3979 limits teachers from discussing current events and systemic racism in class. The bill also prevents students from receiving class credit for participating in civic engagement and bans teaching of the “1619 Project.”
“Star Spangled Banner Protection Act”: Professional sports teams with state funding are required to play the national anthem before games under SB 4.
Reducing pre-K class sizes: Prekindergarten classes are now capped at 22 students — the same maximum class size of other elementary school grades — under SB 2081.
New state employee retirement accounts: SB 321 enrolls new state workers hired after Sept. 1, 2022, in a cash-balance plan, which deposits a percentage of a worker’s annual compensation in retirement accounts and is similar to a 401(k) retirement account. Currently, employees have defined-benefit retirement accounts based on employment position and previous salaries.
Shielding companies from car crash liability: HB 19 requires drivers of commercial vehicles — including Ubers, Lyfts and delivery trucks — to be found liable in court for causing a car crash resulting in injury or death before a case can be brought against their employer.
Active shooter alert system: HB 103 creates the Texas Active Shooter Alert System, which will notify Texans in the vicinity of an active shooting scene through their phones. The system can be activated by request of local law enforcement.
Police body cameras: HB 929 requires police officers to keep body cameras on during the entirety of active investigations. The law is named after Botham Jean, who was fatally shot in his apartment while eating ice cream by a Dallas police officer in 2018.
Banning unnecessary police chokeholds: Police officers are now prohibited from using chokeholds or excessive force during arrests unless necessary to prevent officer or bystander injury under SB 69. Officers who witness violations are required to report the incident.
Online ballot tracking system: HB 1382 creates an online tracking system for mail-in ballots and applications for mail-in ballots. The system will be run by the Texas Secretary of State.
Punishing cities that cut police budgets: If municipalities with a population of more than 250,000 reduce their police budget, HB 1900 allows the state to financially punish the cities by reducing sales tax revenues and preventing increases in property taxes.
Felony punishment for blocking emergency vehicles: HB 9 will make blocking access to a hospital or an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens on a state jail felony. The bill was passed as a response to protesters being arrested for blocking ambulances during Black Lives Matter protests last summer.
Criminalizing homeless camping: HB 1925 makes camping in unapproved public places a misdemeanor crime that carries a fine of up to $500. Cities cannot opt out of the ban.
Tribune-Herald reporter Amaris E. Rodriguez and The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.