Addressing homeless encampments should be about integration, not criminalization, city leaders say

For many like Wager, a shelter is not an option.

“My take on it is that they have all been to the shelters and the shelters feel like jail with all the rules and other homeless people in the shelters aren't nice all the time. They don’t sleep well. That is the biggest thing we see, the other thing is substance abuse,” Kirk said.

Shaun Lee, chairperson of the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, said the coalition would be against the ban as camps make it easier for them to find people and engage with them, adding there are many reasons homeless people don’t seek a shelter.

“Some find it hard to be in crowded spaces and prefer to stay in encampments. Also a large population of homeless individuals that work and often the only shifts available are third shifts and many shelters don’t offer a day shelter offer for those working overnight,” Lee said.

Wager, who has been able to save up for a truck after getting a job, said balancing work is a big issue with shelters and has experienced it first hand.