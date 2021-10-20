Affordable housing, disaster preparation major targets for Waco's $34 million in COVID-19 relief funding

Waco’s share of a $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief package will go toward affordable housing efforts, home repair, grants for small businesses and about $10 million in generators.
The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to accept the city's second $17 million payment through the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 relief package passed in March that included direct payments to local governments among a range of measures meant to boost then-stagnant hiring and help fight the pandemic while addressing a range of related public issues.
Waco Management and Budget Director Nick Sarpy updated the city council on the latest breakdown of how the city is planning to spend its $34 million, including $2 million held for contingency.
“We’re not to the point where we can say precisely what the programs are," Sarpy said to the council. "We’re just trying to narrow to that point and see how you feel about these amounts.”
The city plans to spend $15 million on municipal improvements, including $10 million to buy generators capable of running the city’s water and sewer facilities in the event of a power outage. Also under municipal improvements, another $1.1 million would go to improvements and emergency generators at the Dewey Community Center, South Waco Community Center and Multi-Purpose Center; $3 million to support a new MHMR crisis hub, matching $3 million from McLennan County; $400,000 to public broadband; and $600,000 to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The plans put $17 million toward households, small businesses and nonprofits, including $4.3 million for developing new affordable housing, $3.1 million for home rehabilitation programs, $2.5 million to support a new Waco Family Medicine headquarters, $2 million for grants tp small businesses and nonprofits, $1.8 million for homebuyer down payment assistance, $1.5 million for job training, $1.1 million for a "bridge" program supporting people who do not qualify for certain federal programs because of their income but still need help, $500,000 for floodplain assistance, and $250,000 for supporting artists.
Council Member Jim Holmes said housing is a “timely issue,” and the small business funding could go toward a program similar to the small business COVID-19 relief program Holmes helped develop last summer. The program focused on small grants for smaller businesses in Waco.
“$10 million to get it kick-started, I think, is money well spent,” Holmes said.
Council Member Andrea Barefield said she remembers discussions about how to fund public broadband that stretch back to 2015, when she returned to Waco.
“We realize how important those things are, and got a hard look at what that felt like at the beginning of the pandemic,” Barefield said.
Data gathered by the United States Census Bureau demonstrates how the population of census tracts where fewer residents have internet access is more likely to be undercounted. When the pandemic forced society at large to rely more on internet-connected technoloty, people in those same census tracts could easily become cut off from information about the virus, the unfolding pandemic and available relief programs.
Council Member Josh Borderud said he agrees with the spending for the MHMR crisis hub and Waco Family Medicine facility.
“I think these are foundational public health institutions in our community, and I appreciate not only our partnership with the county in putting up this kind of money for these big capital programs, but also the good this money will do for those,” Borderud said.
He said the spending breakdown overall shows the city is planning for the long-term future.
“I think in a world where we’re going to see more and more 100- and 500-year weather events become normative … it’s just prudent long-term thinking,” Borderud said.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the spending would prioritize housing and workforce development, which reflects the city’s most pressing needs.
“Particularly in the core of the city, revitalization is smart because it helps people first and foremost. Second, it secures our tax base,” Meek said. “It’s good fiscal responsibility for this council to ensure the core of this city has a strong, viable future.”
He said the workforce development funding is especially important given an ongoing worker shortage.