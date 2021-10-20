Affordable housing, disaster preparation major targets for Waco's $34 million in COVID-19 relief funding

The plans put $17 million toward households, small businesses and nonprofits, including $4.3 million for developing new affordable housing, $3.1 million for home rehabilitation programs, $2.5 million to support a new Waco Family Medicine headquarters, $2 million for grants tp small businesses and nonprofits, $1.8 million for homebuyer down payment assistance, $1.5 million for job training, $1.1 million for a "bridge" program supporting people who do not qualify for certain federal programs because of their income but still need help, $500,000 for floodplain assistance, and $250,000 for supporting artists.

Council Member Jim Holmes said housing is a “timely issue,” and the small business funding could go toward a program similar to the small business COVID-19 relief program Holmes helped develop last summer. The program focused on small grants for smaller businesses in Waco.

“$10 million to get it kick-started, I think, is money well spent,” Holmes said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council Member Andrea Barefield said she remembers discussions about how to fund public broadband that stretch back to 2015, when she returned to Waco.

“We realize how important those things are, and got a hard look at what that felt like at the beginning of the pandemic,” Barefield said.