Several speakers at Wednesday's Farm Bill listening session in Waco insisted that food security is national security, and legislation should bolster farmers' efforts to make a living while they feed Texas, the nation and the world.

The current Farm Bill, which was passed in 2018, expires Sept. 30. Congress is pursuing a new bill, and the House Agriculture Committee is traveling the country for feedback from people with a stake in agriculture. The Base multipurpose center on Bosque Boulevard hosted Wednesday's overflow crowd, with speakers making points to committee members from microphones strategically located.

Advocates spoke glowingly of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps, and suggested it remain a Farm Bill priority.

"SNAP is the biggest and most efficient way to to address food insecurity," said Celia Cole, chief executive at Austin-based Feeding Texas.

Cole suggested Congress streamline the application process, reduce red tape, and reconsider rules that essentially "encourage people to take the first job that comes along," to meet qualifications for SNAP benefits. She said such an environment perpetuates the poverty cycle and demand for SNAP benefits.

Alice Starr, who chairs the Central Texas Food Bank's board of directors, said the nonprofit assisted 400,000 people in 21 counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the United States Department of Agriculture recently discontinued emergency SNAP allotments, and rightfully so, but urged the House Agriculture Committee to support strengthening SNAP benefits. She said qualifications should be broadened to include low-income college students.

Starr's late husband is Ken Starr, former Baylor University president.

Jeremy Everett, founder and executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, spoke at Wednesday's listening session. Afterward, he said he agrees food security equates to national security. Everett said programs providing nourishing food to people lacking it prime the economic pump.

He said every Waco-directed SNAP dollar provides $1.79 in economic stimulus, and one of every 10 people working in a grocery store has SNAP to thank.

Everett said he expects the 2023 Farm Bill to resemble the 2018 Farm Bill, which he wouldn't mind "because it was a pretty good one."

Speakers made much of the United States' self sufficiency in food production, saying farmers and ranchers can meet demand. But concern was voiced that the country imports more food products, percentage-wise, than it once did. There was mention that Texas and the United States are becoming increasingly vulnerable to biological threats to the food supply. That in mind, technology, including artificial intelligence, should provide detection and prevention.

"This becomes a whole different world if we have to import food. We've got to get this right this time," said U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, a Georgia Republican.

Nataly Castillo, a single mom with three children, talked about working to make ends meet and abandoning her dream of attending college. She said she supports programs to mitigate food insecurity among students.

She said students in a food scholarship program at Brazosport College receive groceries twice monthly from designated markets, in coordination with the Houston Food Bank.

Ag concerns

Speakers representing agriculture-related constituents brought up issues that have become priorities with farmers and ranchers, in Texas and elsewhere. House members heard about crop insurance, water issues, inflationary pressure on inputs, conservation and federal regulations.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from District 30, which includes portions of Dallas and Tarrant counties, said members of Congress sometimes can feel disconnected with their constituents while conducting business on the House floor. The House Agriculture Committee member said she appreciates the chance to meet with her "good Texas friends," and hear their comments.

Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, raised several points while mentioning 73% of adults polled believe Congress must get a Farm Bill passed this year. Another 89% believe farming is among the most respected occupations in America.

Mentioning the dominant hair color at Wednesday's meeting, he said, "We have to do something to make agriculture attractive to young people, do what we can to improve margins."

Others urged lawmakers to increase loan limits to farmers and ranchers. One speaker labeled as "myth" the notion that poultry farmers face fewer risks than others, and urged Congress to approve flock insurance.

Several lawmakers said they arrived in Waco early to tour the Texas Farm Bureau corporate offices and meet with executives.

Duvall urged those gathered to contact their elected representatives, saying there are 260 people in the House and Senate with no experience writing a Farm Bill. He said besides comments received Wednesday, the public is welcome to provide written input online.