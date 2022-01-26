Aging Waco homes get leg up with city repair, lead abatement programs

Waco has put $1.4 million in federal grant money over the past two years into helping 27 local homes become safer places and sound assets for the people who own them. In the face of rising construction costs and ever-limited affordable housing, city leaders are hoping to keep up that momentum.
A pair of federally funded programs overseen by the Waco housing department help qualifying Waco homeowners make repairs needed to keep their homes in good shape and to remove poisonous lead hazards, which present their greatest threat to young children.
Kathy Norman, a Rapoport Academy teacher, is among the most recent recipients. The Waco City Council approved a total of $87,000 from the city’s home rehab program and lead abatement program to stabilize her home’s foundation, make repairs to the flooring, bring the electric wiring up to code, repair drywall and remove lead from the siding, windows and surrounding soil.
“I’ve been in my house 23 years, and I just noticed about two years ago that I’ve been having cracks popping up,” Norman said.
She said she considered getting a loan to pay for foundation work, because she could not have paid out of pocket. Instead, she heard about the home rehab program from a housing department supervisor who was passing out flyers in a city park. A required check for signs of lead paint led to the confirmation of its presence, and the threat it poses to young family members who visit regularly.
Work is set to start this week on her North Waco home, which was built in the 1920s, long before lead paint was banned.
“It was a little challenging, but it was a good process, a smooth process,” Norman said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, short-term exposure to lead can cause headaches, nausea, memory loss and weakness. Lead can disrupt brain development in children and cause and cause miscarriages, stillbirths and premature births in pregnant women with elevated blood lead levels, according to the World Health Organization.
Lead is poisonous to anyone, but the WHO reports lead poisoning is especially dangerous for children, who absorb significantly more of the lead they ingest compared to adults. They are also more likely to swallow lead in contaminated soil, dust or paint chips.
In McLennan County, 2.75% of the 4,074 children younger than 5 who were tested had elevated lead levels in their blood in 2019, the most recent data available from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That means 112 young McLennan County children were identified that year as having enough lead in their system to cause brain damage.
While the countywide rate is higher than the state’s 1.37%, lead poisoning in children is not spread evenly across the county. It is generally concentrated in areas where the housing stock is older and the median income is lower, and local officials have said lead paint is the main source of poisoning here. A previous look found Waco’s 76707 ZIP code with a particularly high number of children with elevated levels of lead. In 2016, 65 children younger than 6 in that area, or 17% of those tested, had high blood-lead levels.
Norman, whose house is up for repairs soon, said she knew her home had foundation issues, but it was not until city inspectors assessed her home that she learned about the subtle slope in her floors. Worse, there was lead lurking in her windows, siding and the soil around her house, which is in the 76708 ZIP code.
“I’ve got two grandkids, and I have nieces and nephews that come over,” Norman said. “I’ve had my house painted before, and I guess they just never tested for lead. I was fairly stunned by it.”
That is common, said Raynesha Hudnell, the city’s interim director of community services. Any home built before 1978 is almost guaranteed to have lead somewhere inside the home. When a homeowner applies for the home rehab grant program and city inspectors discover lead, the lead abatement program can be tacked on to address that potentially costly undertaking.
“There’s a lot of work we put into these projects,” Hudnell said.
In 2020, the housing department spent a total of $278,931 for home rehab and $163,708 for lead abatement for a total of eight homes. Last year, that number jumped to $797,875 for home rehab and $165,685 for lead abatement for 19 homes.
The programs are funded through a combination of Community Development Block Grants and HOME grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Last year, the city budgeted $525,000 for the rehab program, and the city budgets between $300,000 and $500,000 for the lead abatement program each year.
Hudnell estimates the programs could help between 10 and 15 households a year with the current funding.
“It just depends because the cost has increased for materials,” Hudnell said. “The reason we can do as many, or more than 15 is because we have the ability to leverage our funds. That’s why we use our lead program and our rehab program, so we can assist more people.”
Any time a project is going to cost more than $50,000, it requires the Waco City Council’s approval. The threshold was originally $25,000, but Hudnell said after continually going over the $25,000, they decided to raise the limit last year.
Hudnell said the department advertises the programs heavily on the city website and at neighborhood association meetings. Code compliance officers also leave flyers when they tag properties for violations if they think the program will apply. To qualify for the home rehabilitation program, homeowners must make less than 80% of Waco’s median income, and homes must not be in the 100-year floodplain.
Hudnell said there are firm income limits on the home rehab program. But that is not the case for the lead abatement program, which is for homeowners who have children living in or frequently visiting the house. There is also a budget for people who are elderly and disabled who live in homes with lead.