Aging Waco homes get leg up with city repair, lead abatement programs

Work is set to start this week on her North Waco home, which was built in the 1920s, long before lead paint was banned.

“It was a little challenging, but it was a good process, a smooth process,” Norman said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, short-term exposure to lead can cause headaches, nausea, memory loss and weakness. Lead can disrupt brain development in children and cause and cause miscarriages, stillbirths and premature births in pregnant women with elevated blood lead levels, according to the World Health Organization.

Lead is poisonous to anyone, but the WHO reports lead poisoning is especially dangerous for children, who absorb significantly more of the lead they ingest compared to adults. They are also more likely to swallow lead in contaminated soil, dust or paint chips.

In McLennan County, 2.75% of the 4,074 children younger than 5 who were tested had elevated lead levels in their blood in 2019, the most recent data available from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That means 112 young McLennan County children were identified that year as having enough lead in their system to cause brain damage.