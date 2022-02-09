Alice Rodriguez changes course, files for Waco City Council election in May

Alice Rodriguez, who held the Waco City Council seat for District 2 for a total of 24 years before stepping down in 2019, has filed to run for the seat in May.

The Waco City Council appointed Rodriguez to her the District 2 spot in an interim role in October, after former Council Member Hector Sabido stepped down abruptly in September. Sabido said his council duties were interfering with his career as general sales manager for Prophecy Media Group.

During interviews to pick the interim representative, Rodriguez told the city council that selecting her would give less experienced candidates time to meet with constituents and campaign before May’s special election. Rodriguez said she did not plan to run in May.

But since she returned to the council, constituents in her district and other Waco residents outside the district have called and asked her to run, she said Wednesday.

“The stability and history the city council needs right now, I’ve got it,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve got what it takes to do things for my district and the city of Waco.”