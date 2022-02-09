Alice Rodriguez changes course, files for Waco City Council election in May

Alice Rodriguez, who held the Waco City Council seat for District 2 for a total of 24 years before stepping down in 2019, has filed to run for the seat in May.
The Waco City Council appointed Rodriguez to her the District 2 spot in an interim role in October, after former Council Member Hector Sabido stepped down abruptly in September. Sabido said his council duties were interfering with his career as general sales manager for Prophecy Media Group.
During interviews to pick the interim representative, Rodriguez told the city council that selecting her would give less experienced candidates time to meet with constituents and campaign before May’s special election. Rodriguez said she did not plan to run in May.
But since she returned to the council, constituents in her district and other Waco residents outside the district have called and asked her to run, she said Wednesday.
“The stability and history the city council needs right now, I’ve got it,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve got what it takes to do things for my district and the city of Waco.”
Rodriguez was the first Hispanic woman on the city council when she began representing District 2, which includes Baylor University, part of downtown Waco and most of La Salle Avenue along with several South Waco neighborhoods. She stepped away between 2001 and 2005, but returned to serve another 14 years.
“And I loved every minute of it,” she said.
She said Wednesday that if she is elected, she may run again after her term expires.
Her late husband Joe was president and CEO of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for more than 20 years. Rodriguez said she has strong ties to the Hispanic business community to this day, and serves as the part-time executive director of the local League of United Latin American Citizens branch.
She will run against Armando Arvizu, a home health care worker, and Tiffany Vidaña, a Waco ISD substitute teacher.
City Council terms for the District 1, District 3 and mayoral seats also are expiring this year, but only incumbents have filed for the May 7 election. The deadline for candidates to file for the District 1, District 3 and mayoral elections is Feb. 18.
The District 2 special election also will be held May 7, but its candidate filing deadline is March 7.
The voter registration deadline is April 7, and applications for ballots by mail must be in to elections officials by April 26.