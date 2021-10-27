Alice Rodriguez to return to Waco City Council seat

Alice Rodriguez will extend her lead as the longest-serving member of the Waco City Council.

Rodriguez, who served on the council for 24 years, has been appointed back to the District 2 council seat to take over for Hector Sabido.

She decided not to seek reelection in May 2019 and was replaced by Sabido, who ran unopposed. Sabido stepped down suddenly last month citing work obligations, and the council appointed Rodriguez on Wednesday to serve out the rest of his term. Rodriguez does not plan to seek a full term in the May 2022 election.

During her interview with the council Wednesday, she said selecting her as an interim council member would give the other five candidates who applied for the appointment a chance to meet constituents and campaign before the May election.

Rodriguez, who serves as part-time executive director of the local League of United Latin American Citizens branch, said she already has the community connections and familiarity with city government at all levels for the job.

“I believe the learning curve for me will be at a minimum if I’m chosen for this position,” Rodriguez said. “One thing I do not want to happen is for the district to get left behind in any situation, or any issue or any project that comes up before council.”