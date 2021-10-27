Alice Rodriguez to return to Waco City Council seat

Alice Rodriguez will extend her lead as the longest-serving member of the Waco City Council.
Rodriguez, who served on the council for 24 years, has been appointed back to the District 2 council seat to take over for Hector Sabido.
She decided not to seek reelection in May 2019 and was replaced by Sabido, who ran unopposed. Sabido stepped down suddenly last month citing work obligations, and the council appointed Rodriguez on Wednesday to serve out the rest of his term. Rodriguez does not plan to seek a full term in the May 2022 election.
During her interview with the council Wednesday, she said selecting her as an interim council member would give the other five candidates who applied for the appointment a chance to meet constituents and campaign before the May election.
Rodriguez, who serves as part-time executive director of the local League of United Latin American Citizens branch, said she already has the community connections and familiarity with city government at all levels for the job.
“I believe the learning curve for me will be at a minimum if I’m chosen for this position,” Rodriguez said. “One thing I do not want to happen is for the district to get left behind in any situation, or any issue or any project that comes up before council.”
She said residents started asking her to apply when Sabido stepped down, and that he supported her decision to apply. In an interview before her appointment, Sabido said someone with experience would be “great” in the seat.
Rodriguez said she recently buried two relatively young family members who died of COVID-19, and in her mind the pandemic is still the biggest threat facing Waco, especially considering the long-term impact of the illness on people’s lives.
“It’s hard. You can’t go to work, you can’t do anything. You need help,” Rodriguez said. “I think we need to make sure we can help people who have these health issues.”
During their interviews with the council Wednesday, other applicants discussed the need for affordable housing, District 2’s Hispanic culture and need to directly include more people from the community in decisions.
Adrian Fajardo, 26, a lifelong South Waco resident who teaches fourth grade at South Waco Elementary School, said his extensive background serving with youth ministries and mentor programs would help him serve as a relatable council member who values District 2’s residents.
“One of my favorite authors says if you see people as broken you’re going to try to fix them, if you see them as weak, you’re going to try to help, but if you see them as valuable, you’re going to serve them,” Fajardo said.
Tiffany Vidaña, 23, a substitute teacher and certified nursing assistant, said she has been volunteering with local organizations since middle school, including No Limitations, Challenger Little League and Mentor Waco. She also serves on the city’s animal welfare board and was queen of the local Mutualista, a Hispanic group.
“As a representative, I want to create a meeting that is more comfortable with their voce being heard,” Vidaña said. “I think a big thing about being in the Hispanic community is that sometimes we feel silenced.”
She said if chosen she would want to focus on social equity, making city government as transparent as possible and leveraging social media to keep people in the loop. She also said the city needs more resources for families that have children with disabilities.
Sabrina Carter, 29, a full-time social work graduate student at the Baylor University, said her lived experiences as a Navy veteran living with disabilities, who is both Black and Hispanic, give her common ground with a lot of Waco’s underrepresented residents and insight into their lives and issues.
“I want to create a sustainable social equity plan with the council that would work simultaneously to honor and sustain community members and underrated population divisions for the community while promoting new development and economic growth,” Carter said. “Currently Waco is flourishing, with future job projections at a 38.3% increase over the next 10 years, but 26.15% of Waco residents are experiencing poverty.”
Robert Aguilar, 77, said he would make a good council member because he is self-employed, and spoke at length about gentrification and the potential threat it poses for residents of District 2, especially those that live near new development downtown or around Baylor.
“The rent in my area has gone up to $1,200 for a two-bedroom house,” he said. “We can’t afford houses anymore. We can’t even afford rent. So what’s going to happen when all this progress is going on and people are getting rich? What’s going to happen to us?”
He also said the city’s hiring practices are not inclusive enough. He said discrimination, behind gentrification, is the second most pressing issue facing the city and he would turn to activism if not appointed to the position.
“I want to be on this council because I can do things from the inside,” he said. “If I do it from the outside it’s harder, and it’s harder for you all too.”
David Thomas, 32, a legal clerk for the Callahan & King law firm, said that his priorities as a council member would be to bolster homeownership and manage Waco’s growth sustainably.
“I think I’m continuing to understand the needs and opportunities that exist for working professionals, families, all sorts of people in the city,” Thomas said. “I’ve known so many Wacoans with from different walks of life.”
After the interviews, District 3 Council Member Josh Borderud said there were many promising candidates among the six who sought for the position, but Rodriguez was the best pick.
District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield said she was in the applicants’ shoes in 2017, and encouraged them to consider running in May.
Barefield was among 12 applicants to fill the term that Wilbert Austin left for health reasons. The council chose Noah Jackson Jr., who served out the term but did not seek a full term at the next election. Barefield won that May 2018 contest, picking up 50% of the vote in a field of four candidates.
“The possibility is still very much there,” Barefield said to the applicants Wednesday. “At this point there’s six months to prepare for an election, should you choose to run, and I think we would encourage you to.”
Mayor Dillon Meek thanked the applicants and said the decision was difficult, but the council knew Rodriguez could “jump into the seat and represent the residents of District 2 well.”