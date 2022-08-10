All new I-35 main lanes open in Waco project that started in April 2019

We may tell future generations about what happened Wednesday. Scattered showers threatened the drought, and southbound and northbound traffic moved freely on a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 35 between Waco and Bellmead.

The occurrence on Interstate 35 means a $341 million upgrade that commenced in April 2019 nears completion, to the relief of hoteliers, real estate developers, elected officials and the traveling public.

Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said the I-35 project “should be substantially complete” when New Year’s Eve arrives. All northbound main lanes between North Loop 340 and South 12th Street flew open last week. They were joined Wednesday by southbound lanes.

“We’re thrilled. I’m thrilled,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said. “We’re grateful to our partners, TxDOT and Webber Construction, for all their hard work in delivering the project ahead of schedule. Thanks to TxDOT for structuring an arrangement to make sure it was delivered ahead of schedule.”

Webber could earn up to $15 million in incentives if crews completed phases on time or earlier than projected. Initial discussions involving Webber, TxDOT and local leaders working through the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization pictured a more than 5-year progression, meaning completion in late 2024. But Webber has steadily beat timing estimates as it rolled to this point in the project.

The tally stands at 3 years, 3 months and 12 days between the project’s first closures and Wednesday’s clear sailing for all new main lanes.

“Early delivery is a benefit to the community. The main lanes opening is the first step,” Meek said. “We’re right around the corner from completion, which is great news for the connectivity of Baylor University and downtown, and for businesses along the I-35 corridor. Things can get back to normal.”

Carla Pendergraft, who promotes tourism and conventions for the city of Waco, said rolling into town from nearly anywhere just got easier.

“It’s been a little daunting, until now, for the ‘casual impulse’ visitor to find their way to a downtown exit and make their way into town,” she said. “While there’s still a lot of construction going on, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Our hoteliers and attractions are all celebrating.”

Economist Ray Perryman said the revised I-35, with its four main lanes in each direction and improved access, gives the city “a more attractive gateway that should add to the appeal of the area.” He said Waco is emerging as a destination location, and an improved I-35 should enhance its reputation.

“Work that we and others have done in the past shows that interstate highway development and expansion has brought annual returns on investment to the economy of approximately 35% as a result of increased efficiency and nearby development,” Perryman said by email. “There is every reason to believe that, given all of the favorable factors both in Waco and along the corridor between Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin, that this project will meet or exceed that threshold.”

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said work related to the I-35 improvements remains incomplete along Bellmead Drive. But already the city is experiencing a surge in economic development potential.

“We’re getting more calls than we’ve ever had the last three or four weeks,” Zakhary said. “We’ve had calls from commercial developers interested in projects right off the interstate, in the center anchored by H-E-B, in Eastgate, near Home Depot, and in the center where Harbor Freight has opened.

“I haven’t had anyone move in yet, but we have had calls,” Zakhary said.

The city also has its own project coming up, the installation of sidewalks, lighting and access points for people with disabilities between the Sam’s Club on East Waco Drive and Bellmead City Hall.

Commercial real estate specialist Clay Fuller seconded the notion that development along Interstate 35 may rebound.

“I can tell you, the last couple weeks, I’ve engaged with two national food chains showing interest in the former La Quinta site on Interstate 35 near the Baylor campus. It’s not a coincidence that now is the time interest is picking up, with I-35 moving toward completion,” Fuller said.

In the meantime, Webber crews will keep plugging away.

“There is still work to be done, including sidewalks in a few locations, aesthetics, seeding, the northbound frontage road near University Parks Drive and some side street work,” TxDOT’s Smith said by email.

Smith said TxDOT expects the annual daily traffic count along I-35 soon to reach the pre-construction pace of 111,000 vehicles.

By 2040, TxDOT sees the daily average jumping to 184,000 vehicles.