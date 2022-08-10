All new I-35 main lanes open in Waco project that started in April 2019

We may tell future generations about what happened Wednesday. Scattered showers threatened the drought, and southbound and northbound traffic moved freely on a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 35 between Waco and Bellmead.
The occurrence on Interstate 35 means a $341 million upgrade that commenced in April 2019 nears completion, to the relief of hoteliers, real estate developers, elected officials and the traveling public.
Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said the I-35 project “should be substantially complete” when New Year’s Eve arrives. All northbound main lanes between North Loop 340 and South 12th Street flew open last week. They were joined Wednesday by southbound lanes.
“We’re thrilled. I’m thrilled,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said. “We’re grateful to our partners, TxDOT and Webber Construction, for all their hard work in delivering the project ahead of schedule. Thanks to TxDOT for structuring an arrangement to make sure it was delivered ahead of schedule.”
Webber could earn up to $15 million in incentives if crews completed phases on time or earlier than projected. Initial discussions involving Webber, TxDOT and local leaders working through the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization pictured a more than 5-year progression, meaning completion in late 2024. But Webber has steadily beat timing estimates as it rolled to this point in the project.
The tally stands at 3 years, 3 months and 12 days between
the project’s first closures and Wednesday’s clear sailing for all new main lanes.
“Early delivery is a benefit to the community. The main lanes opening is the first step,” Meek said. “We’re right around the corner from completion, which is great news for the connectivity of Baylor University and downtown, and for businesses along the I-35 corridor. Things can get back to normal.”
Carla Pendergraft, who promotes tourism and conventions for the city of Waco, said rolling into town from nearly anywhere just got easier.
“It’s been a little daunting, until now, for the ‘casual impulse’ visitor to find their way to a downtown exit and make their way into town,” she said. “While there’s still a lot of construction going on, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Our hoteliers and attractions are all celebrating.”
Economist Ray Perryman said the revised I-35, with its four main lanes in each direction and improved access, gives the city “a more attractive gateway that should add to the appeal of the area.” He said Waco is emerging as a destination location, and an improved I-35 should enhance its reputation.
“Work that we and others have done in the past shows that interstate highway development and expansion has brought annual returns on investment to the economy of approximately 35% as a result of increased efficiency and nearby development,” Perryman said by email. “There is every reason to believe that, given all of the favorable factors both in Waco and along the corridor between Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin, that this project will meet or exceed that threshold.”
Work remains at some Interstate 35 cross streets, including at the Waco Drive underpass.
Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said work related to the I-35 improvements remains incomplete along Bellmead Drive. But already the city is experiencing a surge in economic development potential.
“We’re getting more calls than we’ve ever had the last three or four weeks,” Zakhary said. “We’ve had calls from commercial developers interested in projects right off the interstate, in the center anchored by H-E-B, in Eastgate, near Home Depot, and in the center where Harbor Freight has opened.
“I haven’t had anyone move in yet, but we have had calls,” Zakhary said.
The city also has its own project coming up, the installation of sidewalks, lighting and access points for people with disabilities between the Sam’s Club on East Waco Drive and Bellmead City Hall.
Commercial real estate specialist Clay Fuller seconded the notion that development along Interstate 35 may rebound.
“I can tell you, the last couple weeks, I’ve engaged with two national food chains showing interest in the former La Quinta site on Interstate 35 near the Baylor campus. It’s not a coincidence that now is the time interest is picking up, with I-35 moving toward completion,” Fuller said.
In the meantime, Webber crews will keep plugging away.
“There is still work to be done, including sidewalks in a few locations, aesthetics, seeding, the northbound frontage road near University Parks Drive and some side street work,” TxDOT’s Smith said by email.
Smith said TxDOT expects the annual daily traffic count along I-35 soon to reach the pre-construction pace of 111,000 vehicles.
By 2040, TxDOT sees the daily average jumping to 184,000 vehicles.
Interstate 35 widening project through Waco: 2019-2022
Interstate 35: August 2022
With I-35’s main lanes fully open after more than three years of construction, officials said they are seeing a surge of interest in commercial projects along the interstate.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The southbound side of Interstate 35 through Waco opened fully Wednesday, following the opening of the northbound side last week.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The southbound side of Interstate 35 through Waco opened fully Wednesday, following the opening of the northbound side last week.
Interstate 35: August 2022
Work remains at some Interstate 35 cross streets, including at the Waco Drive underpass.
Interstate 35: August 2022
All four new northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street clear to Bellmead have opened, and the southbound lanes are scheduled to follow in the next few days.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The southbound mainlanes of Interstate 35 through was are scheduled to open fully by Wednesday morning, Aug. 10.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Interstate 35: August 2022
A Webber LLC crew continues work on the interstate. While the main lanes are set to be in their final configuration soon, work remains at cross-streets and access roads.
Interstate 35: August 2022
A Webber LLC crew continues work on the interstate. While the main lanes are set to be in their final configuration soon, work remains on at cross-streets and access roads.
Interstate 35: August 2022
A Webber LLC crew continues work on the interstate. While the main lanes are set to be in their final configuration soon, work remains on at cross-streets and access roads.
Interstate 35: May 2022
Cars travel on the access road next to the new northbound lanes of Interstate 35. Starting Tuesday, northbound traffic will shift onto newly build lanes up to Forrest Street.
Interstate 35: May 2022
Interstate 35 traffic approaches the Forrest Street overpass. Starting next week, northbound traffic will shift onto newly build lanes up to Forrest Street.
Interstate 35: May 2022
Interstate 35 traffic approaches the Forrest Street overpass. Starting next week, northbound traffic will shift onto newly build lanes up to Forrest Street.
Interstate 35: May 2022
Interstate 35 traffic approaches the Forrest Street overpass. Starting next week, northbound traffic will shift onto newly build lanes up to Forrest Street.
Interstate 35: April 2022
The new Interstate 35 underpass at 11th and 12th streets is expected to be paved in the coming weeks, and the rebuilt interstate through the Waco project area is expected to fully open by the end of the year.
Interstate 35: April 2022
The new Interstate 35 underpass at 11th and 12th streets is expected to be paved in the coming weeks, and the rebuilt interstate through the Waco project area is expected to fully open by the end of the year.
Interstate 35: April 2022
The new Interstate 35 underpass at 11th and 12th streets is expected to be paved in the coming weeks, and the rebuilt interstate through the Waco project area is expected to fully open by the end of the year.
Interstate 35: March 2022
A man makes his way along the sidewalk near the northbound access road on Interstate 35, just south of the Lake Shore Drive exit.
Interstate 35: March 2022
North of Waco Drive, a new section of northbound I-35 is in use for the first time since the $341 million reconstruction and widening started in April 2019. To the south, traffic in both directions continues to share what will eventually be the southbound side of the highway.
Interstate 35: March 2022
As the interstate crosses Waco Drive, traffic in both directions still shares what will be the southbound side of the highway. Just to the north though, the northbound traffic now shifts to new northbound pavement.
Interstate 35: March 2022
A man makes his way along the sidewalk near the northbound access road on Interstate 35, just south of the Lake Shore Drive exit.
Interstate 35: January 2022
Vehicles drive up and down Interstate 35.
Interstate 35: January 2022
Vehicles drive up and down Interstate 35.
Interstate 35: September 2021
Metal support beams span over University Parks Drive as expansion of Interstate 35 continues.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Heavy machinery works on a bridge ramp on the northbound lane of Interstate 35 under construction and making an illusion of the 22-story Alico being buried.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Work continues on the northbound main lanes, with the now-complete southbound side carrying traffic in both directions.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
A northbound Interstate 35 overpass takes shape at the Fourth and Fifth street intersection. The project includes nine bridges in each direction, including the Brazos River crossing.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
The newly built southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 are carrying traffic in both directions while work continues on the northbound side.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Webber LLC has an average of 150 people at a time working on the I-35 expansion through Waco, with peaks of 230, plus subcontractors.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal of the old northbound overpass at Business 77.
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal I-35 overpasses on the I-35 overpass at BUS 77.
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal I-35 overpasses on the I-35 overpass at BUS 77.
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal of the old northbound Interstate over passes on the I-35 overpass at BUS 77.
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound I-35 bridge over Fourth and Fifth streets (left) is temporarily carrying traffic in both directions while the northbound side is rebuilt.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Demolition is set to start Monday, March 29 and continue for five days on the northbound I-35 bridge over Fourth and Fifth streets. Crews took down and cleared northbound overpasses last week at University Parks Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Traffic has been shifted from the northbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos, and the demolition process is expected to start Monday, March 29.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Traffic has been shifted from the northbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos, and the demolition process is expected to start Monday, March 29.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Northbound bridge of Intestate 35 is expected to be demolished beginning Monday, March 29.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Northbound bridge of Intestate 35 is expected to be demolished beginning Monday, March 29.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses new overpasses at Fourth and Fifth streets, bottom, and at 11th Street on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco before leaving the south end of the project area.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses new overpasses at Fourth and Fifth streets, bottom, and at 11th Street on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco before leaving the south end of the project area.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses new overpasses at Fourth and Fifth streets on Wednesday, March 10.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River is scheduled to start carrying southbound traffic overnight Tuesday, March 9 into Wednesday. Northbound traffic will then shift to the new southbound lanes in the coming weeks, so work can proceed on the northbound side.
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River is scheduled to start carrying southbound traffic overnight Tuesday, March 9 into Wednesday. Northbound traffic will then shift to the new southbound lanes in the coming weeks, so work can proceed on the northbound side.
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River is scheduled to start carrying southbound traffic overnight Tuesday, March 9 into Wednesday. Northbound traffic will then shift to the new southbound lanes in the coming weeks, so work can proceed on the northbound side.
Interstate 35: October 2020
Massive support metal beams are installed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at University Parks Drive as construction continues on the $341 project to rebuild the interstate through Waco. The southbound lanes are closed as new overpasses are being constructed all along the route, and when that work is finished in mid-2021, the northbound side will close.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Work proceeds on the Brazos River bridge. The overall Interstate 35 project is on track for completion in 2023.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Working on barges in a river creates a whole host of construction challenges, according to TxDOT public information officer Jake Smith.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Beams and columns already placed in the river will support a new bridge. The northbound bridge is next.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Cranes and barges aid in the demolition of old I-35 bridges and the construction of new, replacement ones.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Piers are being installed in the Brazos River for the southbound lane of Interstate 35.
Interstate 35: August 2020
All main-lane traffic has been shifted to the northbound roadbed as work proceeds on the southbound lanes at the Brazos River bridge.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Work continues on the Interstate 35 expansion, including a new southbound bridge that will span the Brazos River near McLane Stadium.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Decking work continues on the bridge over University Parks Drive.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Cranes and barges aid in the demolition of old I-35 bridges and the construction of new, replacement ones.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Beams and columns already placed in the river will support a new bridge. The northbound bridge is next.
Interstate 35: August 2020
The original southbound bridge was demolished in March 2020.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Work continues on the Interstate 35 bridge over Fourth and Fifth streets.
Interstate 35: August 2020
Decking work has begun on the bridge over University Parks Drive.
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams (above) in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Interstate 35: June 2020
Piers are in place for the new Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth-Fifth streets in mid-June 2020.
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Interstate 35: June 2020
Crews install supports for the new 11th-12th Street bridge and remove old supports between there and Fourth-Fifth streets.
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction, looking south from the Forrest Street bridge.
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction looking south from the Forrest Street bridge.
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of construction on Interstate 35, looking north from the Forrest Street bridge.
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction looking south from the Forrest Street bridge.
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction looking south from Forrest Street.
Interstate 35: June 2020
Construction progresses on Interstate 35, seen here looking south from the Forrest Street Bridge.
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of I-35 construction looking north from the Forrest Street bridge.
Interstate 35: June 2020
A woman walks on Dutton Avenue near Baylor University where a sidewalk message from TxDOT warns pedestrians and cyclists about construction.
Interstate 35: June 2020
A message for pedestrians and cyclists from TxDOT on a sidewalk on Dutton Avenue near Baylor University directs them to alternative routes during I-35 construction.
Interstate 35: March 2020
Interstate construction, seen looking north from near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is forging ahead as an essential service during the city's shelter-in-place order.
Interstate 35: March 2020
The southbound lane of Interstate 35 near Bellmead in late March 2020.
Interstate 35: March 2020
Interstate construction, seen looking south from near Forrest Street, is forging ahead as an essential service during the city’s shelter-in-place order.
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Interstate 35: March 2020
A TxDOT message board regarding the coronavirus outbreak informs drivers along Interstate-35.
Interstate 35: March 2020
Workers prepare new bridge supports at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Interstate 35: March 2020
Pillars are going up as construction continue at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Interstate 35: March 2020
Pillars are going up as construction continue at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Interstate 35: March 2020
TxDOT initially altered the design the the highway, raising the main lanes by several feet, to avoid floodwaters during a 50-year flood event.
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 near Fifth Street.
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 overpass at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is loaded with equipment and materials at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridges crossing the Brazos River. The main-lane bridges will be removed and replaced with wider and higher bridges that will give I-35 travelers a view of the river through Waco.
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is loaded with equipment and materials at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River. Crews will start next week by removing lead paint from the bridge railings, then start early next year on demolition of the southbound bridge.
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is assembled and loaded Thursday at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridges over the Brazos River. Crews will start next week by removing lead paint from the bridge railings, then start early next year on demolition of the southbound bridge.
Interstate 35: Barges
An aerial view looking north up Interstate 35 shows the crossing at the Brazos River. The middle main lanes will be removed and replaced with bridges carrying a total of eight lanes.
Interstate 35: November 2019
Webber LLC crews have been building new southbound frontage roads between University Parks Drive and Fourth Street in downtown Waco, resulting in long lines along the existing frontage roads.
Interstate 35: November 2019
Northbound I-35 near Loop 340 in Bellmead remains one of the most congested areas in the 6-mile local construction zone.
Interstate 35: November 2019
A number of exits and on-ramps along Interstate 35, including this one in Bellmead, are closed, leaving local drivers scrambling to gain access to the roadway.
Interstate 35: November 2019
Traffic flows in the southbound lane of Interstate 35 south of Bellmead.
Interstate 35: November 2019
A bike rider pedals his way down the access road next to the northbound lane of Interstate 35 in Bellmead.
Interstate 35: November 2019
Traffic slows at the Loop 340 exit ramp on southbound Interstate 35.
Interstate 35: November 2019
A piece of a box culvert is transported on a flatbed trailer past Fourth Street on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road. The blocks will form drainage tunnels near 11th Street that will allow Waco Creek to pass under the interstate.
Interstate 35: November 2019
Access road along southbound lane of Interstate 35 backed up in-between University Parks drive and Fourth Street.
Interstate 35: November 2019
Temporary Interstate 35 lanes sit ready for southbound traffic to be shifted to the northbound side of the old median. A $341 million project to overhaul a 6.7-mile stretch of the highway through Waco started in April and is scheduled to last at least until late 2022.
Interstate 35: Baylor homecoming parade
The Baylor Golden Wave Band crosses Fourth Street at Interstate 35 in the middle of the construction zone on Oct. 12, 2019.
Interstate 35: September 2019
Crews were expected to close the southbound frontage road between Ninth and 12th street during the first week of October 2019.
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Interstate 35: Businesses
Traffic backs up along southbound Interstate 35 Fourth-Fifth streets as construction continues.
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Interstate 35: Businesses
A motorist pulls into a temporary McDonald's entrance from the Interstate access road near downtown.
Interstate 35: Businesses
Sascee’s co-owner John Neal said business has dropped off noticeably since the nearby 11th Street bridge over I-35 closed, especially among the “Baylor crowd.”
Interstate 35: September 2019
A man navigates crossing the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, which is under construction at Fifth Street in September 2019.
Interstate 35: September 2019
A man makes his way across the Interstate 35 frontage road in the construction zone at Fifth Street.
Interstate 35: September 2019
Traffic goes around a stuck 18-wheeler that got jammed on a tight turn on the southbound Interstate frontage road at Fifth street, which backed up traffic for 20 minutes. The truck finally managed to back its way out of the turn and traffic returned to normal.
Interstate 35: September 2019
Traffic along southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 backs up at Fourth-Fifth streets after the southbound main lane bridge was demolished.
Interstate 35: Southbound bridge demolished
After the bridge that formerly carried the main lanes of southbound Interstate 35 over Fourth-Fifth streets was demolished, construction machinery works at the site in September 2019.
Interstate 35: Southbound bridge demolished
After the bridge that formerly carried the main lanes of southbound Interstate 35 over Fourth-Fifth streets was demolished, construction machinery works at the site in September 2019.
Interstate 35: Southbound bridge demolished
Traffic is seen in September 2019 along Fifth Street after the southbound main-lane bridge was demolished that formerly carried traffic over Fourth-Fifth streets.
Interstate 35: September 2019
Interstate 35 will see southbound lanes shift Saturday night, Sept. 7, to share the roadbed with the northbound lanes south of the Brazos River.
Interstate 35: September 2019
Interstate 35 will see southbound lanes shift Saturday night, Sept. 7, to share the roadbed with the northbound lanes.
Interstate 35: September 2019
Interstate 35 will see southbound lanes shift Saturday night, Sept. 7, to share the roadbed with the northbound lanes.
Interstate 35: Baylor
Drivers head from downtown Waco toward Interstate 35 and Baylor on University Parks Drive. Labor Day weekend and closures on and along I-35 are adding to Baylor’s football game day traffic challenges.
Interstate 35: Baylor move-in day
Traffic along Interstate 35 is slowed near the exit for Baylor University on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Traffic was slow, but did not directly impact move-in days for students as the university and Texas Department of Transportation devised alternative routes around I-35.
Interstate 35: August 2019
Crews around 10th Street at Interstate 35 work on a project to install large box culverts to convey Waco Creek under the highway.
Interstate 35: August 2019
Crews around 10th Street at Interstate 35 work on a project to install large box culverts to convey Waco Creek under the highway.
Interstate 35: August 2019
Crews near 10th Street at Interstate 35 work on a project to install large box culverts to convey Waco Creek under the highway.
Interstate 35: August 2019
The northbound lane of Interstate 35 is backed up due to a wreck on the bridge before the Waco Drive exit in Bellmead. Friday's late five o'clock didn't help matters as traffic was a standstill in both directions.
Interstate 35: August 2019
A bulldozer makes it way down the median between northbound (right) and southbound lanes of Interstate 35.
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Concrete supports stay standing after metal beams have removed from the 11th and 12th street bridge deck along Interstate 35 on Aug. 1, 2019 as demolition of the bridge continues. An underpass will replace the crossing by the time a $340 million I-35 widening project wraps up.
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge