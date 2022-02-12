'America's sheriff' jumps into McLennan County DA, constable frays

Parnell McNamara is not sure how or when the moniker first took hold, but he has not exactly done anything to discourage the people locally who refer to him as "America's sheriff."
McNamara, 75, in his third term as McLennan County sheriff, arguably is the most popular elected official in the area, as evidenced by the huge ovations he receives at Republican meetings and other gatherings.
McNamara has previously not gotten involved in anyone else's political campaign since he first ran for office, upon his retirement from a more than three decade stretch with the U.S. Marshals Service. But that changed this year. McNamara is focusing his considerable political clout on the races for McLennan County district attorney and Precinct 4 constable. His interest in the DA race is professional, he said. His involvement in the constable's race appears to be more personal.
The sheriff, who comes from a long line of lawmen in McLennan County, is openly supporting Josh Tetens in his bid to unseat first-term DA Barry Johnson in the March 1 Republican primary. But he also is paying special attention to the constable's race in McGregor, a down-ballot contest that rarely draws much attention.
Charlie Guerrero, who county commissioners appointed recently to the post after the arrest of his predecessor, Stan Hickey, is opposed by Matt Cawthon, a retired Texas Ranger with 32 years law enforcement experience. Cawthon is a former close colleague of McNamara's and served as McNamara's chief deputy at the sheriff's office before Cawthon resigned in 2014 when their longtime alliance was split by what they described at the time only as professional and philosophical differences.
McNamara said animus played no part in his decision to get involved in the DA's race. When asked about the constable's race, McNamara side-stepped the question, sang Guerrero's praises and did not mention Cawthon by name.
"Barry is a nice guy. But I think Barry has failed the citizens of McLennan County as the district attorney," McNamara said. "I have just had so many members of the public, our good citizens, asking me about the lack of prosecution, over and over and over, and that is when I decided to step up. If there was ever a time to get involved in some other race, this was it.
"I have never gone out on a limb like this before and involved myself in somebody's else's campaign. But I think it is time, and in today's climate, we need someone in the district attorney's office who puts teeth in the law, makes criminals accountable for their actions."
McNamara said it "speaks volumes, it speaks very loudly" that Tetens has gained endorsements from the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the Waco Police Association and the Sheriff's Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County.
In rebuttal, Johnson has come out swinging against Tetens and McNamara. In at least three gatherings during the primary season, Johnson tore into McNamara only moments after he was introduced as "America's sheriff" to a thunderous round of applause.
"Parnell has been mad at Barry Johnson since I beat his buddy, Abel Reyna, four years ago," Johnson said this week. "This is nothing but a power play for him. He wants to run the DA's office, so he has this young guy who is going to be his rubber stamp to run for DA. He didn’t even know him, but he is out there campaigning for him and raising money for him because he wants the power back. He misses having the power of owning the DA's office and being the high sheriff. Anybody can see that. They want the good ol' boys days to come back. Why would a 75-year-old man in the twilight of his career being doing all of that? There is no question about why he is doing that."
Johnson, 65, also has launched plenty of missiles at Tetens, saying he will be beholden to McNamara as district attorney and a "rubber stamp" for law enforcement. He also has criticized Tetens, a criminal defense attorney with 15 years experience, for representing "child molesters, perverts and wife beaters." Johnson defeated two-term incumbent Abel Reyna after a 30-year career in Dallas as a civil attorney with no criminal law experience.
Tetens, 41, denies the allegations and said he intends to improve communication between the district attorney's office and the county's law enforcement agencies.
“What I am obligated to do as the district attorney is to follow and enforce the laws," Tetens said. "The title does include chief law enforcement officer, so having a direct relationship with law enforcement is part of the job, period. It is the law enforcement officers who are on the ground who make the arrests, do the reports and we then at the district attorney's office review, screen and ultimately, potentially take the cases to trial. So those would be the state’s witnesses.
"So I would not be obligated to any one individual, the sheriff, a chief, a certain officer. But they see and understand that this current district attorney’s office is dismissing far too many cases, and even worse than that, they argue, they are not communicating with law enforcement at all."
Tetens said he was pleasantly surprised when McNamara jumped on board his campaign wagon in such a public and vocal way, and he certainly welcomes his help and support.
"It was surprising. He just told me that this was the fist time he has gotten involved in another campaign," Tetens said. "It makes me feel very good because he further explained that it’s because it is such a serious race and office and we need somebody in there who has the experience to prosecute those offenses and communicate with law enforcement."
McNamara cut two 30-second television advertisements in which he endorses Tetens and has called and talked to his friends and supporters to encourage them to back Tetens. McNamara also solicited affluent donors to serve on a steering committee for a fundraiser hosted by Jim and Nell Hawkins at their lakeside estate known as Hawkesdene. The event raised about $35,000 for Tetens' campaign.
Johnson questioned the accuracy of the television spots McNamara shot for Tetens in which McNamara said Johnson allowed a cold-blooded killer back on the street after dismissing a capital murder case.
Johnson told the Tribune-Herald he had prepared a timeline of the case to prove the inaccuracies in the ad, and offered to send a reporter a copy of Johnson's paid political ad that ran in Friday's Tribune-Herald. Johnson asked a DA's office employee to email the ad, which was sent to the Tribune-Herald by Johnson's employee on a McLennan County email address.
The Texas Election Code prohibits "the use of political subdivision resources to produce or distribute political advertising in connection with an election." A violation of that section of the code could constitute a Class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Ethics Commission website.
Asked about it later, Johnson said he does not think sending an email amounts to a violation of election law.
"That's not a problem, I don't think," he said.
Johnson said using a county computer to send an email does not cost the county any money.
"It's just air," he said.
Constable's race
Speaking of his involvement in the constable's race, McNamara declined to discuss his strained relationship with Cawthon. McNamara, his wife, Charlotte, and some of his deputies have taken the 66-year-old Guerrero to political meetings and have introduced him around while passing out his political push cards.
"I have known Charlie Guerrero for years," McNamara said. "I consider him a friend. He is a very good, solid, hard-working, honest, ethical lawman. He has done a phenomenal job as constable of Precinct 4."
Cawthon, 62, said he is puzzled by McNamara's involvement in his campaign and bears no animosity toward the sheriff despite his abrupt resignation as chief deputy. All Cawthon said as he left the office was, "It’d be fair to say that we have some basic philosophical differences in police management, and instead of continuing those differences, I’m going to leave.”
Cawthon said he is running for the job because he wants to continue his years of public service.
"I was disappointed to see that Sheriff McNamara has decided to cross a line and get involved in Republican primary races that are not his own and that don't involve him because what he's doing is not only unethical and unprofessional but very likely a violation of the national Hatch Act," Cawthon said.
"It's just sad that local politics have devolved to this. I would like to go on record and say that I'm concentrating on the final phase of my own race. My message is one of wanting to bring real, professional law enforcement leadership to the office of constable in Precinct 4. My opponent cannot match my years of actual law enforcement experience and leadership. My opponent has had 13 years as a deputy constable without making a noticeable difference. It's time for a change in Precinct 4."
Guerrero, too, said he was surprised to receive such support from the sheriff, but said he is honored to receive it and would like to continue in the office.
Before 2012, McNamara may have come close to crossing the line in violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees and some state and local elected officials from using their office resources for political purposes.
However, the federal Office of Special Counsel revised its policies regarding elected officials in a memorandum opinion in 2012.
"The OSC generally concludes that state and local employees violate the Hatch Act when they use their official titles, or otherwise trade on the influence of their positions by, for example, wearing their official uniforms, while engaged in political activity," the opinion states. "As you know, OSC recently re-evaluated this conclusion as it applies to elected officials who are covered by the Hatch Act. Specifically, in recognition of the fact that they hold partisan political office, OSC reasoned that they would not violate the Hatch Act by wearing their uniforms or using their titles while campaigning for re-election or campaigning for others."
A sheriff in upstate New York received a warning from federal investigators for violating the Hatch Act by flying a "Making America Great" flag on a department patrol boat during a pro-Trump boat parade last summer.
McNamara would violate the Hatch Act for his political activities only if he used department equipment or coerced or pressured his employees to support a certain candidate. He said he has not done that.
Johnson noted that McLennan County paid out $600,000 in 2014 to settle a lawsuit filed by former sheriff's office employees who alleged McNamara fired, demoted or retaliated against them for supporting McNamara's opponent.
"The sheriff's political instincts are well-known," Johnson said. "He was sued by his own deputies because they were fired or demoted for expressing their freedom to vote for the candidate of their choice, who was not Parnell McNamara."
Early voting starts Monday in the March 1 primaries.