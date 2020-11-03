Anderson cruises to 9th term representing McLennan County in Texas House

Republican Charles “Doc” Anderson will serve his ninth term representing McLennan County’s Texas House District 56, swamping Democratic challenger Katherine Turner-Pearson on Tuesday.

Anderson said his experience will serve his constituents well as the Texas House takes up redistricting during the next legislative session.

“I believe Republicans are going to hold the House, which is good for our side, particularly considering redistricting, the speaker’s race and choosing board of education seats, among others,” Anderson said Tuesday evening after learning of his win.

Anderson won with 48,937 votes, or 67.3%, to Turner-Pearson’s 23,759 votes, or 32.7%.

The Legislature will face budget challenges and fiscal restraints as they do business under the cloud of COVID-19, government-related shutdowns having cut into sales tax revenues and hampered the petroleum industry.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about things, about whether lobbyists, the public and the media will be shut out of the Capitol, which is not a good thing, especially since we’ll be considering such issues as fracking and the crisis in the oil patch,” Anderson said.

He said he views virtual meetings as a poor option.