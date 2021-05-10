Animal officials: Help Waco shelter remain no-kill by not bringing in strays

“We have definitely seen an increase from families of color who have wanted to adopt pets, so making our services bilingual has definitely helped with that,” Savido said.

Buzbee also said the city is working on a few studies to evaluate the cost of service at the shelter to better operate the facility including working with Team Shelter USA, which will do a walk through of the shelter and look at programs to find ways they can be improved and be more efficient with the staff they have onsite

“The city is real excited about that. It is all designed to help improve the welfare and our ability to care for the animals here in the shelter,” Buzbee said.

Rivadeneira said the shelter is also working with residents so that they don't have to surrender their pets.

“We have many resources available. We work with other organizations that have resources. We want to help keep pets in people’s homes,” Rivadeneira said. “So whether you are being evicted, going to the hospital and you don’t have anyone to take care of your dog, whatever your case may be, or you are going to jail, let us know and let us help you.”