Another COVID-19 death brings McLennan County toll to 46

A 46th McLennan County resident has died because of COVID-19, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Saturday.

A 66-year-old Hispanic woman is the most recent resident whose death is attributed to the disease.

All but nine of the deaths have come since the start of last month, after the county saw a sharp increase in the spread of the novel coronavirus starting in mid-June. Local officials have said that spike has started to stabilize, with daily new case counts averaging in the high double-digits rather than triple digits. The health district reported 79 newly confirmed cases Saturday, bringing the total to 4,405.

The county’s rate of all tests coming back positive remains high, at about 16% as of Thursday, on a rolling 7-day average basis, but it is down from a peak of 23% in mid-July. The rate was at less than 1% for most of May and in early June. The statewide rate stood at 12% as of Friday, down from a peak of more than 17% in mid-July.

Waco hospitals were treating 74 patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday, including 16 who were on ventilators.