Applications for Waco council spot open Monday, after Palmer's resignation

Whoever replaces former District 4 Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer will serve just shy of four months before the next election for the seat.

Applications will open Monday for a city council appointment to represent District 4 until a city election May 6, after Palmer stepped down earlier this month. The city council is scheduled to interview candidates Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, and appoint its pick on the 17th.

Candidate filing for the May 6 election will then open Jan. 18. Regular elections for the District 2, District 4 and District 5 seats will be on the May ballot.

When Palmer announced her resignation, effective earlier this month, she said she could not work full-time and serve on the council simultaneously.

This marks the third time in as many years a council member has resigned mid-term, triggering an appointment process. Hector Sabido stepped down from the District 2 seat in September last year, also so he could dedicate more time to his job. The council appointed longtime former Council Member Alice Rodriguez, who was then elected in a special election in May to fill the remainder of Sabido's second term.

In 2020, Dillon Meek resigned from the District 4 seat because he moved out of the district while running for mayor. The postponement of the May 2020 election to November because of COVID-19 complicated the timeline in Meek's case. Palmer was among the applicants to replace Meek, but the council picked Darius Ewing, who Palmer defeated in the next election. She was unopposed for reelection to a second term in May 2021.

During a Waco City Council meeting Tuesday, Rodriguez said she hopes the District 4 vacancy draws a response as strong as the vacancy for her seat did. Rodriguez was among eight people who applied for the District 2 seat after Sabido resigned last year.

Waco City Secretary Michelle Hicks outlined requirements for anyone interested in applying for the District 4 seat.

To be eligible, applicants must be United States citizens who have lived in Waco for at least 12 months and in District 4 at least six months. They must also be least 21 years old, must not be mentally incapacitated and must have no felony convictions. Pardoned or expunged felonies are acceptable.

District 4 encompasses much of North Waco, roughly extending from Franklin Avenue to Hillcrest Drive and Lyle Avenue, and from the Brazos River to New Road.

Application forms will be available on the city council website and must be submitted to the Waco City Secretary’s Office as well as through email to mhicks@wacotx.gov. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 3.