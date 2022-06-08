Architect picked for old downtown Waco jail's conversion to courtrooms

The former downtown jail next to the McLennan County Courthouse will get a $39 million remodel that turns space once reserved for criminal suspects into courtrooms and jury quarters.

Commissioners agreed Tuesday to give Dallas-based Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects keys to the building where inmates once could shout to passersby on the grounds of the courthouse at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue. The longtime designer of lockups and public safety facilities around Texas will receive 7% of whatever it costs to modify the space.

The county has not granted a construction contract, but applied a $39 million estimate, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said.

Documents show Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects will receive about $2.8 million to provide basic architectural services. Other entities will provide nearly $900,000 in what are called supplementary services, including consulting with the Texas Historical Commission on alterations to the structure built shortly after 1900. Taking part in designing the interior and choosing and procuring furniture would cost an estimated $230,800.

That brings architectural and engineering costs to about $3.7 million, according to documents included in the commissioners' agenda packet.

Chapman said the architectural firm is ready to start its work.

"One of their first tasks is talking with the judges, the district clerk, everybody involved in our court system," Chapman said. "This was our downtown jail. All the cells and those things have been removed. It's empty space now."

County Judge Scott Felton said the county will spend nearly $10 million from its allocation of federal COVID-19 aid provided through the American Rescue Plan Act to partially finance the project. He said the county could issue bonds to cover the balance, probably 20-year bonds.

"We went through a fairly exhaustive search a few months ago, narrowed our process down and visited with finalists," Felton said of the selection process for an architect. "This firm has far more experience designing courtrooms than others we looked at. There are specific things that courtrooms require that lend themselves to having experienced entities involved in design."

The Brinkley Sargent Wiginton website shows it completed projects related to jails, justice centers or courthouses in Williamson, Tarrant, Collin and Bell counties, and in Farmers Branch, Grand Prairie and Mesquite.

McLennan County's downtown jail closed in 2010, and the county has stripped the space bare and used it for storage.

"There are a lot of preliminary things to be done before construction, including initial site preparation and designating construction areas," Felton said. "Will it pose a challenge? Yeah, all of these do. If it was easy, anybody could do it. But we have a hardworking commissioners court that focuses on the task at hand. They are ready to meet anytime. This is a top priority."

He noted commissioners shepherded construction of the Base multipurpose building that opened last spring at the Heart O' Texas Fair complex, a $30 million project executed by John W. Erwin General Contractor.

Chapman said the county envisions "modernized courtroom space," with new courtrooms on several floors flanked by offices and judges' chambers.

"This renovation will be within the Downtown Jail and also, potentially, on the third floor of the annex building," Chapman said in an email response to questions. "The thought is to have the County Courts at Law close to one another due to their staffing arrangement. Two of the County Courts could locate on the second or third floor of the Downtown Jail, and then the third one on the third floor of the annex. That would then leave room for two courts on either the fourth or fifth floor of the Downtown Jail."

Chapman said final decisions remain on which court would go where.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved giving Magnolia a $1.25 million grant from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund as its remodels the former Tribune-Herald building at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue into Magnolia's corporate headquarters. Magnolia has pledged to invest at least $13.6 million, create 75 new jobs and use social media to tout Magnolia's hometown, Waco, nationally and even internationally.

The city of Waco voted last month to approve the $1.25 million outlay, which the city and county will split evenly.

