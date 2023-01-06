Assessment coming soon for outdoor pool at East Waco community center

The city’s plan to turn the former Doris Miller YMCA into a new community center is coming along, and the prospects for the facility’s outdoor pool will get a fresh assessment soon.

The former Y’s indoor pool is functional, though the building that houses it has a leaky roof and the covered outdoor walkway leading to it might be reconfigured, Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said. The facility, with the indoor pool, is on track to start taking over some community center programs from the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center this summer, though plans for work outside the building, including work on the outdoor pool, are still taking shape.

“We might work on some of the safety features and get it up to speed regulation-wise if it checks out … or we can look at expanding the footprint,” Cook said of the outdoor pool.

He said consultants with KAI, the firm evaluating the facility, will come to Waco Jan. 17 to evaluate the pool’s condition and safety.

He said a “zero depth” entry with a slanted, beach-like entrance is considered safer than the steps leading into the water that pool currently sports. The pool could also be converted to an aquatic playground, though the “tumble buckets” already above the pool do not work.

“We’re looking for a way for some immediate fixes, not only to the pool,” Cook said.

Leaks in the roof on the main building have been repaired for the most part, but the roof over the pool still needs repairs and the building’s garage doors need to be replaced, he said. The outdoor pool needs a new pump system and might be completely rebuilt, depending on what KAI’s aquatics consultants say about its overall condition.

“When you’re a community center for 15 years, there’s a lot of wear and tear,” Cook said.

At the moment the building’s interior is covered in dusty plastic and smells like paint and primer. Workout equipment leftover from the building’s YMCA days remains inside under protective drop cloths.

New epoxy floors have yet to be poured, but the original tile has been removed. Gray-white paint is gradually replacing the yellow-white wall color the building came with when the city bought it from the YMCA of Central Texas in 2021 for $2.7 million. The indoor renovations will cost about $2 million. Outdoor renovations under consideration, including redevelopment of the outdoor pool, new playground equipment and redesigned ballfields, would cost about another $2.5 million.

The wooden gymnasium floor is in good shape but still needs to be sanded down and refinished.

Six months ago contractors and facilities department workers cleared out equipment inside and removed overgrown vegetation outside before renovations started, Cook said.

“It was a really deep cleaning … to get to this point where we’re creating our own little fixer upper,” he said.

The ballfields and playground outside the building are still open to the public. Cook said the parks department aims to run summer camps in the new community center starting this year, moving programs out of the Bledsoe Miller Community Center, which is slated to become a science, technology, engineering, arts and math center.

The heating and air-conditioning system at the former Y has been partially replaced, but multiple parts are still on back order.

Cook said the building’s offices and electrical wiring need updates, and the whole building needs updated security cameras and locks.

He said programming at the new community center will be kid-focused, but the pools mean the parks department could hold swimming classes for seniors. He said “the sky’s the limit” because the 30,000 square foot building is so large and has so many features.

“What this building allows is a little different, sort of a recreational, athletic component with the pools, soccer and football field, the baseball field. … We’re going to be doing a lot of athletic programming,” Cook said.