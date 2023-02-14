The city of Waco is expecting by March to open the intersection of Austin Avenue and Fifth Street that closed in December for reconstruction.

But the bigger $9.8 million project to rebuild Fifth Street from Bosque Boulevard to Interstate 35 will take a few more months.

“The target is to be finished this summer,” said Jim Reed, the city’s capital improvement program manager. “I think the contractor has done a great job. I wouldn’t say they’re ahead of schedule, but they’re on schedule.”

The contractor, TTG Utilities of Gatesville, has been working since June 2020 to rebuild Fifth Street and replace water and sewer pipes along the corridor. The project has been slow because of the complexity of relocating utility infrastructure, such as data cables and gas lines, Reed said.

The Fifth Street project initially had a projected completion date of February 2022, but city officials said last year that unexpected discoveries after work started pushed the completion date to June 2023.

The intersection at Austin Avenue is now being paved over with concrete and enhanced with accessible ramps and crosswalks with brick pavers. Crews are focusing on finishing the section between Austin and Jefferson avenues.

Reed said closures along Fifth Street over the last couple of years have been inconvenient but necessary.

“I think the biggest part of it is that that road was coming apart on us,” he said. “We were out there doing constant maintenance, putting pedestrians, motorists and workers in jeopardy. … In my opinion, this type of work should have a 20-year lifespan before we have to do anything to it.”