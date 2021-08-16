Baylor expert: Bigger SNAP payments will reduce hunger in McLennan County

A new permanent increase to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program announced Monday will make a big dent in food insecurity in McLennan County and across Texas, a Baylor University economist and food policy expert said.

Under a measure by the President Joe Biden administration, the average benefit for SNAP, traditionally known as food stamps, will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels starting in October. The aid will be available to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The monthly benefits will increase from $121 to $157 per person on average. The change will be permanent, unlike the current 15% increase authorized by Congress in March 2021, which is set to expire on Sept. 30.

Craig Gundersen, an economist at the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty (BCHP), said the increase to the SNAP program is the “biggest change in the last 50 years.”

Gundersen said the previous amount simply was not enough to last families a whole month, leaving them to ration out the money or food until the next month's benefits kicked in.