Baylor-Waco basketball deal opens door to performing arts center, STEAM center

City officials said future phases of the partnership would result in about $700 million in public, private and university spending in the downtown riverfront area. That would include a $100 million addition to Catalyst Urban Development’s ongoing riverfront project, in addition to a performing arts center costing at least $80 million, city officials said.

Under the proposed deal, Baylor would promise the city $20 million over 10 years to help fund the performing arts center.

The university would also give the city $500,000 to help launch a center for science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The council this year voted to purchase the Doris Miller YMCA facility 1020 Elm Ave. for $2.7 million in June with plans to use the building as the area’s new community center, replacing Bledsoe-Miller.

“We’ve done some ground work on these projects, and I suspect in the year ahead we’ll further those projects,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said of the later-phase projects. “Baylor’s financial commitment to these projects, I think, was a positive and important solidification of their commitment to our community.”